Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Houston Astros’ offense is already searching for answers following their season-opening series as they managed a total of three runs in three games against the Cleveland Indians and nearly got no-hit Thursday. The Astros will try to put that series behind them Friday when they visit the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game set.

Houston failed to record a hit Thursday until there was one out in the ninth, when Jed Lowrie homered to account for the team’s only hit. “It’s a weight lifted off the whole dugout, the whole team,” Lowrie said afterward. “Hopefully it was good for morale.” The Rangers, who split a four-game set with the Oakland Athletics this week, turn to Derek Holland after the left-hander missed most of last season with a knee injury. “I feel great. I‘m ready to go. It’s go time,” Holland told reporters this week. “I did everything I needed to do in spring training. ... I‘m happy. I feel very confident with all my off-speed pitches, definitely with myself. I know where my head’s at.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (2014: 11-9, 2.73 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (2014: 2-0, 1.46)

McHugh led the Astros in ERA and strikeouts (157) last season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 21 of his 25 starts. He made one start against Texas and gave up two runs in seven innings on Aug. 28 as part of a personal seven-game winning streak to end his rookie season. Seven of McHugh’s wins came at home, but his road ERA (1.86) was significantly better than his mark at Minute Maid Park (3.41).

Holland made only six appearances - five starts - last season, but posted impressive numbers across the board, including his WHIP (1.05), strikeout-to-walk ratio (5-to-1) and homers allowed (zero in 37 innings). Holland’s most recent start came against Houston on Sept. 22, when he yielded three runs - two earned - in seven innings to improve to 3-1 lifetime against the Astros. Holland battled some shoulder fatigue in spring training and made just a pair of starts, giving up five runs in 8 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers DH Prince Fielder (5-for-15, three RBIs) is the team’s only regular hitting above .250.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who led the majors in batting average (.341) and hits (225) a season ago, is 1-for-11.

3. Houston won 11 of 19 meetings in 2014.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Astros 3