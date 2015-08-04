Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers vie for their sixth win in seven games when they host the American League West-rival Houston Astros in the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Texas claimed the opener on Monday, outlasting Houston 12-9 as Adrian Beltre hit for the cycle and drove in three runs.

Beltre matched a major-league record, joining John Reilly, Bob Meusel and Babe Herman as the only players to register three cycles in their careers. The Rangers improved to 5-3 on their 10-game homestand while the Astros kicked off their nine-game road trip with their first loss in three contests. Houston scored seven of its nine runs on homers, as Jason Castro, rookie Carlos Correa and Luis Valbuena went deep. Texas is 6-4 thus far in the season series, with the teams meeting for a four-game set in Arlington from Sept. 14-17 and a three-game showdown in Houston from Sept. 25-27.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Dan Straily (0-0, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rangers Yovani Gallardo (7-9, 3.39)

Straily is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to make his third start of the season in place of newcomer Mike Fiers, who was used out of the bullpen on Monday. The 26-year-old Straily received no-decisions at Cleveland and Boston early last month, yielding a total of seven runs - six earned - in 10 2/3 innings. The native of California is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA in seven career turns against Texas.

Gallardo’s winless drought reached six starts Thursday as he managed to escape with a no-decision against the New York Yankees after surrendering five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 29-year-old Mexican, who hasn’t won since June 27 at Toronto, has yielded five runs in each of his last three turns. One of those outings was at Houston on July 19, when he fell to 14-4 lifetime versus the Astros after a four-inning stint.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castro’s homer on Monday was a grand slam, marking the first time since 1985 the Astros had two catchers accomplish the feat in the same season. Hank Conger belted a grand slam Saturday against Arizona.

2. Correa has belted 13 home runs in 48 games this season, including four in his last four contests.

3. Fiers had a rough debut in relief for Houston in the series opener as he was reached for six runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 1