Preview: Astros at Rangers

It appears first-place Houston made a solid move in acquiring Scott Kazmir prior to the trade deadline, and the Astros hope the investment continues to pay dividends when they visit the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Kazmir, the American League Pitcher of the Month for July whose 0.26 ERA during that period was the third-lowest in the month’s history, has yet to allow a run in two starts since joining his hometown team and has dominated Texas.

“He was great coming out of the draft. He had a really good start to his career. He traveled different roads to get to where he is today,‘’ Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the Houston Chronicle about Kazmir, who was 2-0 in five starts with the Astros and Oakland in July. ”Now he’s in the thick of the pennant race pitching for a team that acquired him at the deadline to be a force in his hometown. The story continues to get better. We hope to add another chapter in the rest of the year.” Kazmir on Wednesday must play the role of stopper as the Rangers made it two straight over Houston with a 4-3 victory Tuesday to climb within two games of Toronto for the final wild-card spot and six of the first-place Astros in the AL West. Nick Martinez takes the ball on his 25th birthday Wednesday after snapping a six-start winless streak (0-4) in his last turn for Texas, which has won three straight and five of six while already extending their unbeaten series string to five (4-0-1).

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Scott Kazmir (6-5, 2.10 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (6-6, 4.01)

Kazmir immediately got a taste of the pennant race when he received a no-decision after allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings of a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. That performance - his first in an Astros uniform at Minute Maid Park - followed up a 4-0 victory at Kansas City on July 24, when he permitted three hits in seven frames. The 31-year-old is 11-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 21 starts versus Texas, including 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three turns this season while with Oakland, and has little trouble with Prince Fielder (2-for-16), who is second in the AL in batting with a .329 average.

Martinez yielded two runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-3 victory over San Francisco on Friday. The Florida native gave up 27 runs in 34 2/3 frames over his previous six starts, with the last five turns during that stretch coming on the road. Martinez is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in five games (three starts) versus Houston - all last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Carlos Gomez is 8-for-23 in five games since being acquired from Milwaukee after going 2-for-4 with a home run and double Tuesday.

2. Texas RHP Shawn Tolleson on Tuesday recorded his 20th save - all since May 20 - after striking out Jason Castro and Jose Altuve with runners on second and third.

3. Kazmir’s July ERA was eclipsed only by the New York Yankees’ Spud Chandler (0.24 in 1941) and Frank Allen of the Boston Red Sox (0.25 in 1916).

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Rangers 0