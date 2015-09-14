Preview: Astros at Rangers

Cole Hamels received an extra day of rest and that allows him to start the opener when the Texas Rangers open a pivotal four-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Monday. Texas trails Houston by 1 1/2 games in the American League West and holds a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild-card spot.

Hamels is low key over the crucial start - one that can set the tone for the Rangers’ bid to end the series in first place. “I just try to keep the same mentality, I‘m trying to win no matter where a team is in the standings, no matter if there is no season left or if the season is really coming down to big games,” Hamels told reporters. “I‘m just going to go out there and try to pitch to win and pitch deep into the ballgame no matter the circumstances.” The Astros are 2-4 on a 10-game road trip after scoring five runs in the ninth inning to produce a stunning 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Houston center fielder Carlos Gomez missed the contest and with a sore left side and his availability for the series opener will be determined on Monday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Scott Kazmir (7-10, 2.63 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (9-8, 3.76)

Kazmir is 2-5 with a 3.13 ERA in nine starts since coming over in a trade with Oakland. He lost to the Athletics in his last start when he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Kazmir is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in four 2015 outings against Texas and is 11-6 with a 2.92 ERA in 22 career starts.

Hamels has won three straight decisions and is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in seven starts since being acquired from Philadelphia. He defeated Seattle in his last outing, when he gave up four runs and eight hits in seven innings. Hamels is 4-3 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 career starts against the Astros and has served up two homers to designated hitter Evan Gattis (3-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre hit two homers and drove in five runs in Sunday’s victory over Oakland and has 27 career multi-homer games.

2. Houston INF Jed Lowrie hit the go-ahead, pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth against the Angels after going 0-for-17 over his previous four games.

3. Texas LF Shin-Soo Choo went 3-for-4 with a homer on Sunday and is batting .395 in 43 September at-bats.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 3