Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have the opportunity to overtake Houston for first place in the American League West when they host the Astros on Tuesday in the second contest of their four-game series. Texas won the opener 5-3 to move within one-half game of Houston and also holds a one-game lead over Minnesota for the second AL wild-card spot.

Rangers slugger Prince Fielder scored three times and drilled the tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning of Monday’s contest. Texas is 9-4 against the Astros this season while slumping Houston is just 2-5 on its 10-game road trip and owns one of the worst road records (29-43) in the majors. Houston’s Jose Altuve homered as part of his third straight two-hit performance and is 9-for-22 with five doubles during his five-game hitting streak. Tuesday’s game features a couple of hot starters in Houston’s Collin McHugh - who is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Rangers - and Texas’ Derek Holland, who allowed one run in 17 innings over a two-start span before losing to Seattle in his last turn.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (16-7, 3.89 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (3-2, 3.13)

McHugh has won three consecutive starts and seven of his last nine decisions. He allowed two runs or fewer in six consecutive outings before giving up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings against Oakland in his last turn. McHugh is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two 2015 starts against the Rangers .

Holland was moved up a day to follow Cole Hamels in the rotation due to his recent stretch of strong outings. “I still have to go out there and perform and be me,” Holland told reporters. “I can’t worry about being the hottest pitcher or any of those sayings that are out there as well.” Holland is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in eight career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros CF Carlos Gomez (left side) has missed two straight games and is questionable for Tuesday’s contest.

2. Fielder failed to homer in 11 consecutive games before his decisive blast in the opener.

3. Houston INF Jed Lowrie (shin) left Monday’s game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch earlier in the contest.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Astros 2