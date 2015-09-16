Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are in first place for the first time all season and attempt to stay there when they host the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Texas won the first two games of the four-game set with Houston to overtake the Astros by a half-game in the American League West.

The Rangers posted a 6-5 victory on Tuesday to improve to 10-4 against the Astros this season while also moving a season-best 10 games above .500. Houston has fallen out of the top spot by going 2-6 on the current 10-game road trip and owns a 1 1/2-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the AL’s second wild-card berth. Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder is 5-for-8 with a homer, three RBIs and five runs scored in the first two games of the series and is 9-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak. Houston ace Dallas Keuchel looks for his AL-leading 18th win Wednesday and possesses the league’s top ERA at 2.22.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Dallas Keuchel (17-7, 2.22 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (2-5, 5.43)

Keuchel had won four straight decisions before losing to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. He gave up three unearned runs and five hits in six innings after pitching seven or more innings in each of his six previous starts. Keuchel is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 career starts against Texas and is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in three outings this season.

Perez allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings against Seattle in his last turn to lose for the third time in four starts. He gave up three runs or fewer in six consecutive outings before the rough start in which he was touched up for two homers by the Mariners. Perez is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in four career starts against Houston and the loss occurred on July 17 when he gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is 10-for-27 with five doubles and one triple during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre had four hits and two RBIs on Tuesday and is 10-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez was diagnosed with an intercostal strain after undergoing an MRI exam Tuesday and will likely miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 1