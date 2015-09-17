Preview: Astros at Rangers

(Updated: UPDATES sentence 6)

The Texas Rangers look to complete a four-game sweep and increase their lead in the American League West when they host the reeling Houston Astros on Thursday. Texas has overtaken its division rival for first place by winning 14 of its last 20 contests, including each of the last four.

Prince Fielder went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs while belting two of his team’s five home runs Wednesday as the Rangers cruised to a 14-3 victory to move 1 1/2 games ahead of Houston in the West. Fielder has picked up his run production of late, collecting 10 RBIs over his last five contests following a nine-game drought. Evan Gattis belted a two-run homer among his three hits as the Astros suffered their seventh loss in nine games. While its downward spiral has seen the division lead slip away, Houston maintained its 1 1/2-game lead over Minnesota for the second AL wild card after falling to 8-19 on the road since the All-Star break.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-5, 3.10 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (15-8, 4.45)

McCullers’ winless streak reached five starts Saturday as he settled for a no-decision at the Los Angeles Angels after allowing two runs in five innings. The 21-year-old rookie from Florida has not been victorious since limiting the Angels to one run over seven frames July 29. McCullers looks to avenge a loss in his only outing against the Rangers on Aug. 3, when he was battered for six runs and seven hits while retiring only one batter at Texas.

Lewis halted his three-start losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, tossing a two-hitter against Oakland after carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning for his third career shutout and second complete game this season. The 36-year-old Californian struggled mightily during his skid, surrendering a total of 18 runs - 15 earned - and 23 hits over 15 2/3 innings. Lewis improved to 8-1 lifetime and 3-0 in four outings versus Houston this year Aug. 3 despite yielding seven runs and 10 hits (three home runs) in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Fielder has belted two or more home runs 27 times in his career, tying him for eighth among active players.

2. Houston was without RHP Luke Gregerson, who left the team before the game to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

3. Texas is 21-5 in its last 26 home games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 2