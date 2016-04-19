Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have heated up a previous lukewarm rivalry and meet for the first time this season on Tuesday when a three-game series begins in Arlington. Texas won the American League West last season by two games over the wild-card Astros when they took the season series, 13-6.

The rivalry wasn’t thriving during Interleague competition that began in 2001 but has taken off since Houston switched from the National League to the AL West in 2013. “What it means for baseball is you have two really good teams who have built their teams in somewhat different ways but arrive on the scene prepared to win,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “I‘m glad that we were a part of it. We want to sustain that moving forward.” Texas first baseman Mitch Moreland recalls the lackluster atmosphere of a few years back and is amazed at the differences. “Last year, everything being so competitive, that was a fun one,” Moreland told reporters. “That added to the rivalry and it has definitely amped up over the years. It seems like before the stands were half full. Now wherever you go, you see either orange or red. It is fun going against a team like that and having an intrastate rivalry.”

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (0-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (1-0, 2.31)

Feldman received a no-decision against Kansas City in his last start when he allowed just two unearned runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. It was a much-improved performance from his first start of the campaign when he lost to Milwaukee and gave up four runs, five hits - two were homers - and three walks in just four innings. Feldman is 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA in nine career starts against Texas and has enjoyed success against third baseman Adrian Beltre (7-for-36) while struggling against shortstop Elvis Andrus (9-for-26).

Holland was slated to start on Sunday but rain in Baltimore postponed the contest and he was pushed back to Tuesday. He defeated Seattle in his last start with 6 2/3 innings of four-hit shutout ball and has given up just eight hits in 11 2/3 innings in two outings. Holland is 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 career starts against Houston and he will be wary of shortstop Carlos Correa (4-for-5, two homers), center fielder Carlos Gomez (4-for-6) and catcher Jason Castro (4-for-8, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has four homers in 13 games - the best 13-game power start for a second baseman in Houston history.

2. Texas rookie RF Nomar Mazara is batting .444 through seven games and has two or more hits on four occasions, including two three-hit outings.

3. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena batted .313 with four homers and 11 RBIs against Texas last season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Astros 6