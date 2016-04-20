Preview: Astros at Rangers

Cole Hamels looks to continue his success since joining Texas when the Rangers host the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Hamels is 9-1 with a 3.53 ERA in 15 regular-season starts since joining the Rangers at last season’s trade deadline and has won his last nine decisions after losing his first upon joining the club.

Hamels received a no-decision against the Astros last September, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings. He will be aiming to pitch Texas to its second straight win in this series after Prince Fielder hit a two-run homer and Mitch Moreland belted a solo shot in Tuesday’s 7-5 victory. The Rangers are hoping Fielder is about to emerge from a season-long slump as he is batting just .173 with two homers and 15 strikeouts in 52 at-bats. Houston’s Jose Altuve continued his early-season power show with his fifth homer and George Springer followed with his fourth of the campaign, but the Astros dropped to 6-14 against the Rangers since the start of the 2015 season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest Plus (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (1-1, 7.59 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (2-0, 2.95)

Fister lost to Kansas City on Thursday, when he gave up six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 4-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rangers and has allowed Texas batters to hit a collective .297. Fister has struggled with Adrian Beltre (8-for-23) while easily handling Moreland (3-for-18).

Hamels won his first two starts this season before taking a no-decision against Baltimore on Thursday, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has dealt with occasional command issues this season, walking eight in 18 1/3 frames. Hamels is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 11 career starts against the Astros and has experienced difficulties with Altuve (4-for-8, one homer) and Evan Gattis (4-for-13, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-3 in the opener and is 10-for-20 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa is just 2-for-17 over the last five games and hasn’t homered since the second game of the season.

3. Texas LF Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 on Tuesday after opening the season in a 5-for-46 rut.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Astros 3