Preview: Astros at Rangers

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel flashed off last season’s Cy Young Award-winning form in his last turn and attempts to produce another stellar performance when the Astros conclude their three-game series against the host Texas Rangers on Thursday. Keuchel pitched eight scoreless innings while defeating Detroit on Friday and will try to prevent Texas from sweeping the set.

Houston is 6-15 against the Rangers since the start of the 2015 campaign and has been unable to get timely hits during the first two meetings this season. The Astros are 3-for-24 with runners in scoring position, including a 1-for-12 showing in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss. Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer for Texas and is 8-for-20 with seven RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. Rangers rookie Nomar Mazara is 0-for-6 in the series after entering with a .444 average in 27 at-bats.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Plus (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 2.18 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (1-0, 3.27)

Keuchel gave up five hits and one walk in his outing against the Tigers as he had improved command after issuing a total of 10 free passes in his first two turns. He has experienced mixed results against the Rangers, going 4-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 14 career starts. Keuchel has experienced success against Mitch Moreland (1-for-13), Elvis Andrus (9-for-41) and Adrian Beltre (9-for-40).

Griffin is looking for a bounce-back season after missing the previous two with elbow and shoulder injuries. He defeated the Los Angeles Angels in his first outing before taking a no-decision against Seattle his second time out. Griffin is 3-0 with a 4.88 ERA in four career starts against the Astros and has struggled to retire Jason Castro (4-for-12, two home runs) and Jose Altuve (4-for-11, one).

WALK-OFFS

1. Andrus has recorded three hits in the series and is 11-for-24 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Castro is hitless with four strikeouts in eight at-bats over his last three contests.

3. Texas OF Josh Hamilton (knee) headed to Arizona for extended spring training and is expected to begin a rehab assignment on April 30.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Rangers 1