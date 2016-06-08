Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers seemingly can do no wrong against Houston this season and attempt to defeat the visiting Astros for the ninth consecutive time on Wednesday. Texas won each of the first two contests of the four-game series in its last at-bat to remain unbeaten against its in-state rival and stretch its overall winning streak to a season-high five games.

The Rangers won the opener on Rougned Odor’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning and Ian Desmond belted a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the eighth in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory. Texas will try to continue its season dominance behind Yu Darvish, who is making his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. The Astros have lost 12 straight visits to Arlington dating back to last season, and it doesn’t help matters that the Rangers are an American League-best 23-9 at home this year. Houston’s Jose Altuve went hitless in three at-bats Tuesday to see his 12-game hitting streak come to an end.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (5-3, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.38)

Fister has won four consecutive decisions, including his last outing against Oakland in which he scattered four hits over six scoreless innings. He has compiled a 2.45 ERA during a seven-start unbeaten streak and has allowed two runs or fewer five times during the stretch. Fister fell to 4-5 with a 5.18 ERA in 11 career starts against Texas on April 20, when he suffered the loss after giving up two runs and five hits in six frames.

Darvish has won his first two starts but looked sharper in his season debut versus Pittsburgh than he did in his follow-up outing against Seattle. He gave up one run and three hits in five innings against the Pirates before allowing three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 frames versus the Mariners. Darvish is 4-3 with a 3.54 ERA in nine career starts against the Astros and has struggled versus Colby Rasmus (7-for-15, one homer) while shutting down Altuve (3-for-20).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers INF Jurickson Profar recorded two hits on Tuesday and has hit safely in all 11 games - going 19-for-50 - since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

2. Houston RF George Springer is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and 0-for-12 over his last three games.

3. Desmond is 4-for-9 in the series and is batting .412 over his last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 2