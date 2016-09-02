Preview: Astros at Rangers

Carlos Gomez will see plenty of familiar faces in the opposing dugout on Friday as the host Texas Rangers open a three-game series against the American League West-rival Houston Astros. A two-time All-Star, Gomez was batting just .210 in 85 games this season before being released by Houston on Aug. 18.

"When you think, 'Oh, it's the team that released you, or the team that traded you,' that's stressful. It's hard to work and perform like that," Gomez told MLB.com of facing the Astros, with whom he spent two seasons. The 30-year-old Dominican was just 1-for-19 in his first five games with the Rangers before going 3-for-6 in his last two, highlighted by belting a grand slam in Texas' 14-1 rout of Seattle on Wednesday. The first-place Rangers have won five in a row overall and 11 of 13 this season versus the Astros, who have emerged victorious in 10 of their last 12 to reside 8 1/2 games out in the AL West and one behind Baltimore and Detroit for the second wild-card spot. Jose Altuve ripped an RBI triple in Houston's 4-3 triumph over Seattle on Wednesday and is batting .385 versus Friday starter A.J. Griffin.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (12-9, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (6-3, 4.39)

Fister struggled for the third time in four outings on Sunday after allowing four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 10-4 setback to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will look to get back on track versus Texas, against which he permitted one run in six frames of a no-decision on Aug. 6. While that contest was at Minute Maid Park, Fister has made himself at home on the road by going 9-3 with a 3.07 ERA while limiting the opposition to bat .241 against him.

Griffin recorded his first quality start in almost four months on Saturday after tossing six scoreless innings in a 7-0 triumph over Cleveland. The 28-year-old will look to keep the momentum going versus Houston, against which he improved to 4-0 in his career on April 21 after striking out six in as many innings of a 7-4 victory. Colby Rasmus hit one of his two homers in that contest off Griffin, but is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts versus the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is 6-for-10 with three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last two games.

2. Houston DH-C Evan Gattis is 7-for-19 with three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last six contests.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has four homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 2