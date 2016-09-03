Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Texas Rangers' success versus the in-state rival Houston Astros has paved the way to the club holding the best record in the American League. The red-hot Rangers will vie for their seventh consecutive victory overall and 13th in 15 outings against the Astros this season on Saturday when the Lone Star State adversaries continue their three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Rougned Odor homered for the fourth time in three outings in Friday's 10-8 series-opening win, improving to 8-for-14 with nine RBIs and five runs scored in that stretch. Carlos Beltran also went deep and is 9-for-21 with six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. AL West-leading Texas has erupted for 63 runs en route to posting an 8-1 mark in its last nine contests to build a 9 1/2-game advantage over second-place Houston, which suffered just its third loss in 13 outings to reside two games in back of the second wild card. Rookie Alex Bregman, who homered and drove in three runs in the series opener, is 6-for-18 in four contests versus the Rangers.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (2-2, 4.36 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (6-6, 4.68)

Musgrove will receive the spot start after reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was pushed back to Tuesday due to fatigue. The 23-year-old rookie rebounded from a disastrous stretch of allowing 13 earned runs over his last two starts to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Oakland on Monday. Musgrove pitched well in his first career start versus Texas, settling for a no-decision on Aug. 7 despite permitting one run on five hits in seven frames.

Holland has split his last two outings since returning from the 60-day disabled list despite allowing just one run on four hits with five strikeouts in six innings in each contest. The last start resulted in a 2-1 win over Cleveland as the 29-year-old improved to 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA at home this season. Holland aided those numbers with a solid encounter versus Houston on April 19, permitting two runs on five hits in as many innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas OF Carlos Gomez recorded two hits versus his former team to improve to 5-for-9 with a homer, five RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three games.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve is 4-for-32 in his last eight contests and LF Colby Rasmus is 1-for-30 in his last nine.

3. The Astros are playing the second of 13 consecutive contests against teams currently in first place in their respective divisions (Texas, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland).

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Astros 3