Preview: Astros at Rangers

Veteran Adrian Beltre has been flexing his muscle at the plate for the Texas Rangers, who have enjoyed a one-sided rivalry with the Houston Astros this season. With three home runs in his last four contests, Beltre looks to send the red-hot Rangers to their eighth consecutive victory on Sunday as the Lone Star State rivals complete their three-game series at Globe Life Park.

The 37-year-old Dominican, who collected three hits in Saturday's 12-4 victory, has driven in six runs and scored nine others over his last four contests heading into Sunday's clash versus starter Collin McHugh, against whom he is 6-for-14 in his career. American League West-leading Texas has won nine of 10 overall and 13 of 15 versus Houston, which has dropped two in a row after emerging victorious in 10 of its previous 12 to fall three games back in the race for the second wild card. Jose Altuve has hit a pronounced rough patch, going 1-for-8 in the series and 5-for-36 over his last nine contests. The diminutive superstar also has struggled versus Sunday starter Yu Darvish, going 5-for-25 with six strikeouts in his career.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (9-10, 4.80 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.01 ERA)

McHugh surrendered 24 runs in 23 innings during a five-start stretch (0-4) before scattering four hits over six scoreless frames en route to recording his second straight win in Tuesday's 3-1 triumph over Oakland. The 29-year-old looks to continue his positive momentum when he faces Texas, against which he owns a 4-1 career record despite allowing the club to bat .341 versus him. McHugh was ripped for four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss in his last encounter with the Rangers on June 9.

Darvish improved to 3-0 in his last five outings on Monday after striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-3 victory over Seattle. The 30-year-old Japanese star has recorded eight straight quality starts, including tossing seven scoreless frames in a no-decision at Houston on Aug. 7. Darvish looks to continue his success at home, where he is 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while limiting the opposition to bat .222.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston C Evan Gattis, who collected three hits on Saturday, has driven in nine runs in his last eight games.

2. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland is 4-for-7 in the series and 12-for-36 versus the Astros this season.

3. Houston RF George Springer is 0-for-7 in the series and just 9-for-61 versus Texas in 2016.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 3