Preview: Astros at Rangers

The Houston Astros are the best team in the majors and no one within their own division looks capable of stepping up to offer a challenge. The Astros will try to become the first team to reach 40 wins and push their latest streak to nine straight victories when they visit the rival Texas Rangers in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Houston had no trouble pounding the top team in the American League Central in a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins to begin its road trip this week and cruised right past the Rangers 7-1 in the series opener on Friday. The Astros are 12 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Angels in the AL West and own an 18-6 record against teams from their own division, including a 4-1 mark against Texas. The Rangers won the AL West last season but are 2-8 in their last 10 games while dropping three games below .500 at 26-29. One bright spot of late for Texas is right-hander Andrew Cashner, who gets the start on Saturday opposite budding Houston star Lance McCullers Jr.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.48 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (2-4, 2.92)

McCullers hasn't lost since April 26 and went 4-0 with a 0.99 ERA in May, including a stretch of four straight starts in which he did not allow an earned run. That came to an end on Sunday, when the 23-year-old was reached for three runs - two earned - while striking out eight in six innings and earning a win over the Baltimore Orioles. McCullers matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings against Texas on May 1 but did not factor in the decision while yielding two runs.

Cashner matched a season high with seven innings at Toronto on Sunday and scattered one run on five hits to pick up the win. The 30-year-old allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts but notched three or fewer strikeouts in seven of those eight as well. Cashner dueled with McCullers in that May 1 contest but came out as the loser while allowing three runs - two earned - on three hits and three walks in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers designated opening-day closer Sam Dyson for assignment on Friday with the RHP owning a 1-6 record and a 10.80 ERA.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa is batting .472 with four homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre hit his first home run on Friday and is batting .400 in four games since making his season debut on Monday.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 2