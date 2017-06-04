Preview: Astros at Rangers

Already off to the best start in club history by a significant margin, the Houston Astros can set a few more team marks in the near future. The Astros attempt to match a club record with their 10th straight road victory Sunday, when they eye a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers.

A few days after becoming the first team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners (40-12) to finish May at least 22 games over .500, Houston (40-16) - six games ahead of the 56-game standard it reached four times prior to this season - moved 24 games over the break-even mark for the first time in 16 years following Saturday's 6-5 victory. The triumph was the Astros' ninth in a row overall and put them on track to tie the team's longest road winning streak since capturing a club-record 10 in a row from May 7-31, 1989. Two-time defending American League West champion Texas trailed the Astros by 5 1/2 games after winning 11 of 12 during the middle of last month but finds itself 14 games off the pace after dropping nine of its last 11. The losing has continued despite three straight two-hit efforts from Adrian Beltre, who is batting .421 and has notched at least one hit in each of the five games he has played since returning from an injury that cost him the team's first 51 contests.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (2-5, 4.19)

Peacock continued his conversion from reliever to starter as he struck out eight for the second straight outing Monday at Minnesota, but he also surrendered four runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings and did not factor into the decision. The Floridian was much better in his first turn one week earlier, allowing one hit in 4 1/3 frames against Detroit. Peacock gave up a run across two innings of relief versus the Rangers on May 4 and is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) against them.

Perez remained unbeaten over his last four outings but did not factor in the decision for the third time in that span Monday versus Tampa Bay, permitting season highs in runs (five) and hits (nine) over five innings. The 26-year-old Venezuelan seemingly has solved his control issues, however, issuing only five free passes last month after walking 19 in April. Jose Altuve is 10-for-27 with six doubles while Evan Gattis is 7-for-16 against Perez, who is 5-3 with a 2.49 ERA in nine career starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve, who hit a home run on Saturday, is 17-for-31 with 10 runs scored and six RBIs over his last seven games.

2. Beltre is two doubles shy of tying Luis Gonzalez (596) for 17th place on the all-time list.

3. Houston has homered in a season-best 11 straight games (25 during the streak) and is tied for second in the majors with 84.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Rangers 4