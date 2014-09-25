Rangers sweep Astros to continue late-season surge

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Another series, another sweep for the Texas Rangers.

Despite being mired in last place for much of the season, the Rangers are finishing with a flourish. With a 5-1 victory Wednesday, Texas completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros and earned its 11th win in 12 games.

That span includes three perfect series for the Rangers, who have found new life under interim manager Tom Bogar. Texas (65-93) is still likely to finish last in the American League West, but the team hardly resembles a cellar dweller this month.

Houston did win the season series with Texas 11-8.

“It’s satisfying to win three games in a row against anybody,” Bogar said. “But we didn’t play very well against them up to this point. It’s been nice to get out there and get some really good starting pitching against them, and tonight we got the key hits when we needed to.”

Rookies ruled the day for Texas in the series finale against Houston, as seven were in the starting lineup. Right-handed pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla (3-0) became the first Rangers starter in franchise history to win his first three starts, while two first-year players -- first baseman Ryan Rua and second baseman Rougned Odor -- hit home runs in a four-run seventh to put the game away.

“I feel really good right now and we’re winning,” said Odor, who has four homers and 20 RBIs in his last 26 games. “We’re just trying to finish the season strong.”

Rua’s three-run blast chased Houston reliever Jose Veras, who couldn’t keep the game close after a solid six-inning outing by starter Scott Feldman. The Astros dropped to 69-90 going into their final series of the year at the New York Mets.

Despite the struggles against Texas, the Astros have been much improved under interim manager Tom Lawless. Lawless, 10-11 since taking over for Bo Porter, is scheduled to interview Saturday with general manager Jeff Luhnow in New York for the full-time managerial position.

“I‘m just going to be myself and just talk honestly about what baseball means to me and the passion I have for baseball,” Lawless told MLB.com. “Jeff has a tough decision, and the organization is going in the right direction. I think we can make this thing better.”

Bonilla went six shutout innings, striking out seven and walking only two after issuing four free passes in each of his first two starts.

“As the night went on, I thought he got sharper,” Bogar said. “I thought he commanded the strike zone with all three of his pitches as the night went on.”

Houston got on the board on shortstop Jonathan Villar’s solo shot off Texas reliever Phil Klein in the eighth.

Scoring chances were hard to come by early before the Rangers broke through in the fifth inning.

Texas center fielder Leonys Martin showed his speed with a drag-bunt single down the third base line. He scored from first on shortstop Elvis Andrus’ double into the left field corner for a 1-0 lead.

Feldman (8-12) gave up one run on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts. His season-ending ERA of 3.74 was the lowest of his career.

“I obviously wish I could have won some more games,” Feldman said. “Hopefully next year we’ll win more games as a team and I’ll win more as a pitcher.”

NOTES: Texas GM Jon Daniels hopes to have a full-time manager in place by the end of October. Current interim manager Tim Bogar is considered the favorite to land the job. ... Houston 2B Jose Altuve is in position to become the franchise’s first batting champion. The All-Star went 1-for-3 Wednesday. He is hitting .343. Detroit Tigers DH Victor Martinez is second at .334. ... Texas won four consecutive series for the second time this season. The other occurrence was in April. ... Despite this week’s sweep, the Astros won the Silver Boot, which is presented annually to the winner of the Houston-Texas season series. Houston won 11 of 19 meetings. The Astros last won bragging rights in 2006.