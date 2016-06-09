Altuve helps Astros end skid in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It’s been a long time coming for the Houston Astros.

Jose Altuve’s two-run double helped snap a season-long losing streak to the Texas Rangers as Houston claimed a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

The Astros (29-32) lost their previous eight games against Texas this season before breaking the spell. Houston’s 12 consecutive setbacks in Arlington dating to last year were tied for the longest losing streak in one park in club history.

“Those guys have a great lineup over there,” said Houston starter Doug Fister, who improved to 6-3. “We just pulled it out tonight. Guys are manufacturing runs, which is always a plus for us and playing great defense. We come in tomorrow ready to play.”

The four-game series between the Lone Star State rivals ends Thursday afternoon.

Fister won his fifth straight by giving his team exactly what was needed on a muggy evening. The right-hander went six solid innings, allowing just one run on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one.

“Outings like that are going to get him wins,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Will Harris picked up his second save in as many chances with a scoreless ninth. Harris owns an 0.33 ERA in 27 appearances this season.

“It’s a comfortable feeling with him on the mound,” Hinch said.

The Astros continue to rebound after a slow start. Houston is 12-4 since May 24.

“We continue to play good baseball as a team,” Fister said, “and just go out there and be consistent.”

Houston snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh on Altuve’s one-out smash down the left-field line off Texas reliever Tom Wilhelmsen (2-3). The double scored George Springer and Marwin Gonzalez.

Springer also hit his 14th home run in the opening inning of the game.

Texas (36-23) continues to lead the American League West despite its first loss in six games. The Rangers need a win in the finale to set a club record with 10 consecutive home series victories.

Texas starter Yu Darvish, on a pitch count going into his third start, felt some shoulder tightness and was done after five innings. A trainer came out it visit Darvish in the fifth, but he finished the inning.

Darvish, coming off Tommy John surgery rehab, was removed as a precautionary measure. A team doctor examined Darvish and found no issues.

“Anytime a player comes off the field there’s concern,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I‘m not going to overplay it or underplay it in any direction.”

The right-hander threw 76 pitches - his limit was 95 - and gave up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out seven.

“The fastball command was come and go,” Banister said.

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre left the game in the eighth inning after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring.

The Astros didn’t waste any time getting on the board as Springer led off the game with a solo shot off Darvish. The 435-foot home run to left snapped a 0-for-12 hitless streak for the Houston right fielder.

Houston had a chance to double its lead in the third, but Jason Castro was nailed at home by center fielder Ian Desmond’s no-hop bullet to catcher Bobby Wilson. Altuve singled with Castro at second.

The Rangers got a run across on Fister in the bottom of the inning to tie it 1-1. After a pair of hits, Desmond’s groundout plated Wilson from third.

NOTES: Texas INF Jurickson Profar did not start Wednesday after getting at least one hit in each of the 11 games he played since being called up. He appeared as a pinch runner Wednesday and stayed in for defense, but he didn’t bat. ... Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Astros SS Carlos Correa’s major league debut. “It feels like it went by pretty fast,” he said before the game. Correa, 21, hit .272 with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in his first year with Houston. ... Texas OF Josh Hamilton had ACL reconstruction surgery on his left knee, in addition to having his lateral and meniscus cartilage repaired. ... Texas C Robinson Chirinos (arm) is expected to be with the club Thursday, but may not be activated. He will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip starting in Seattle.