Springer paces Astros to 10th consecutive win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros, who already own the best record in baseball, are showing no signs of slowing down.

Houston won its 10th straight game Sunday by pounding the Texas Rangers 7-2 behind a pair of homers from George Springer and a solid start from Brad Peacock (3-0).

The Astros, who join the Rangers as the only teams to win 10 in a row this year, have also won 10 straight games on the road. That matches a franchise record established in 1989.

"I feel great, obviously coming to this park and get the sweep, this team continues to show up every single day with a great will to win and we take the aggressive approach and have done a lot of damage," said Houston manager A.J. Hinch, whose team is 25 games over .500 for the first time since 2001. "We just continue to score in any inning; we just have to get our guys in position to do damage."

Houston erased any doubt about Sunday's outcome by scoring runs in each of the first five innings, keyed by four home runs.

Springer started the game by homering off Martin Perez (2-6). Carlos Correa homered off Perez in the third and Springer hit another solo shot off him in the fourth. Yuli Gurriel's solo homer in the fifth came off Texas reliever Tony Barnette.

The Astros scored at least six runs in all three games in the series and haven't scored fewer than six runs in a game since May 27.

Perez matched a career high by allowing three homers and was tagged for six runs (five earned) in 3 2/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season.

"I just got behind the count every time, sometimes throw my pitches in and they hit good," said Perez. "They are a good team now. Sometimes we have to give credit to a team that we face."

The beneficiary of all the run support was Peacock (3-0), who picked up his first win since joining the Houston rotation in May. Peacock gave up just four hits in six innings and struck out nine. He didn't allow a hit until Nomar Mazara singled with one out in the fourth inning.

Carlos Beltran followed Springer's first-inning homer with an RBI double. Springer drove in the run in the second inning with a single and Gurriel added a sacrifice fly in the third.

"I'm hitting first and I know who is up behind me," Springer said. "And if I can somehow get to first base or whatever, it makes it easier for me to hit. This game is hard, it makes it easier when I have those guys up behind me. It's a good in-division win. Anytime you can take three of three from an in-division opponent is big. We obviously have to move on now and focus on Kansas City."

Springer had three of Houston's nine hits and Gurriel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Correa also had two hits. Springer's big game extended his hitting streak to nine, and he has multiple hits in six straight outings.

The Rangers got on the board in the fifth on a solo homer from Rougned Odor. Joey Gallo made it a 7-2 game with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Texas had just six hits and struck out 13 times, one day after striking out 18.

Texas, which has won the last two American League West titles, is now 15 games behind Houston and flailing. The Rangers won 28 of the 38 games against Houston in 2015 and 2016 but are 1-6 against the Astros this season.

Despite some ugly numbers, the Rangers are confident they can get things turned around.

"I feel comfortable that there's a group of guys that are going to get this thing going," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "As a manager, my job is to focus these guys every single day, focus that coaching staff and keep them going forward. There's nothing that we can do about what's happened in the past. Today's game is over with. We learn from it and move on."

NOTES: The Rangers will start RHP Dillon Gee in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. ... The Astros will start RHP David Paulino on Tuesday at Kansas City as they will not activate RHP Joe Musgrove (shoulder) from the disabled list. ... Texas 1B Mike Napoli missed his third game on the homestand because of back spasms.