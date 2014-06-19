Preview: Astros at Rays

The upstart Houston Astros have come crashing back to reality, but are still outperforming the underachieving Tampa Bay Rays. The last-place teams go head-to-head for a four-game series beginning Thursday in Tampa. The Rays picked up their first series win in three weeks when they took two of three in Houston last weekend but dropped two of three to Baltimore this week, while the Astros have lost four of five following a 14-5 stretch.

Tampa Bay, which was shut out 2-0 on Wednesday, stunningly owns the majors’ worst record (28-45) - a dishonor the Astros held during a 51-win season a year ago. Houston right-hander Collin McHugh looks to get back on track after having a tough time against the Rays his last time out as he gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings to suffer his first loss since May 21. Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer also is looking for a measure of revenge after losing to the Astros last week in a game in which he was chased before recording an out in the fourth inning and tagged for six runs - but only one was earned.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-4, 3.03 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (3-4, 3.40)

McHugh has been a pleasant surprise for the Astros considering he came into the season without a big-league win and has blossomed into a solid starter. The 26-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch his last two outings, though, allowing seven runs (six earned) in 9 1/3 innings with a no-decision and a loss. He has fought his control, issuing eight walks in his last two starts.

Archer is winless in his last five starts, but his pitching can hardly be blamed. The 25-year-old has allowed a total of four earned runs in his last six outings, but hasn’t gotten much run support and let himself down with a critical error last time out. Archer is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against Houston, including a five-hit shutout last July.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 96 hits, has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has hit safely in seven straight games but is batting just .286 during that span.

3. Tampa Bay has been shut out 11 times, tied with San Diego for the most in the majors, including six times in 17 games this month. The Rays were blanked only eight times last season.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Astros 3