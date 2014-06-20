Preview: Astros at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look for their third consecutive dominant start when they send 2012 American League Cy Young winner David Price to the mound against the visiting Houston Astros on Friday. Alex Cobb yielded one unearned run in a loss and Chris Archer followed that up by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the series-opening 5-0 victory over the Astros on Thursday. The Rays have won five of eight contests since going 1-14 over the previous 15, and Houston tries to snap a four-game slide.

Evan Longoria has hit safely in all eight games during the Rays’ recent upswing - in which they have averaged 4.3 runs, after suffering through three straight shutouts. Jose Altuve had a pair of hits for the Astros on Thursday to push his total to a major league-leading 98. Houston rookie George Springer boasts a team-high 36 RBIs, but has struggled in four games against the Rays (1-for-15, 10 strikeouts).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (6-5, 4.16 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (5-6, 3.93)

Cosart won both lifetime starts against the Rays, throwing eight shutout innings in his major-league debut last year and allowing three runs over seven frames Saturday. The 24-year-old Texan yielded three or fewer runs in his last 10 outings, but has struggled with control (34 walks in 80 innings). Longoria is 2-for-7 with a homer versus Cosart, who has won five of his last seven starts.

Price snapped a five-start winless streak his last time out against the Astros, giving up three runs over eight innings Sunday. The Vanderbilt product boasts 121 strikeouts and 10 walks in 107 2/3 innings, but opponents have blasted 15 homers against him – one short of his total for 2013. Dexter Fowler is 4-for-8 with a homer versus Price, who is 3-1 overall against Houston with a 3.10 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C Ryan Hanigan is 7-for-16 over the last seven games and has gone 103 contests without an error, the longest streak of his career.

2. Houston 3B Matt Dominguez and 1B-DH Chris Carter have combined to strike out nine times in the last two games.

3. Longoria has 212 career doubles with the Rays, three behind Carl Crawford for the most in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Astros 2