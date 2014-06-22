Preview: Astros at Rays

Erik Bedard looks to finish off a dominant swing through the rotation for the Tampa Bay Rays when they host the Houston Astros on Sunday in the finale of their four-game series. Though they only managed two victories in the four games, Rays starters Chris Archer, Alex Cobb, David Price and Jake Odorizzi allowed only three runs (two earned) and recorded a total of 36 strikeouts in 29 innings. Houston, which has dropped five of its last six games, had only one hit while being blanked 8-0 on Saturday.

The Rays have picked it up offensively after being shut out in three consecutive outings, averaging 4.3 runs in their last 10 games – six of which were victories. James Loney is 5-for-13 in the series for Tampa Bay and leads the team with 36 RBIs after notching three on Saturday. Jose Altuve continues to lead the way for the Astros with 12 hits in 21 at-bats over his last five contests.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-4, 2.63 ERA) vs. Rays LH Erik Bedard (3-5, 4.33)

Keuchel gave up four runs in five innings to lose to Washington in his last outing but has won six of his last eight starts overall. The 26-year-old Tulsa native has recorded 79 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 95 2/3 innings while yielding three or fewer runs in 11 of 14 turns. Sean Rodriguez is 3-for-6 versus Keuchel, who has given up eight runs in 10 frames against Tampa Bay in his career.

Bedard has recorded only one victory in his last seven starts, giving up eight runs in eight innings during his two most-recent outings. The 35-year-old Canadian, who was 4-12 with Houston last season, had a 3.00 ERA with two victories in May but has a 5.30 mark this month. Dexter Fowler is 3-for-7 against Bedard, who is 2-3 with a 4.64 ERA in seven career starts versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros OF George Springer is second in the majors among rookies in homers (13) and RBIs (38) while playing only 57 games.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria, who leads the team with nine homers, has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

3. Houston DH Chris Carter, who was rested on Saturday, is 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts over his last six games to drop his average to .185.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rays 2