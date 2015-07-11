Preview: Astros at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to extend their winning streak against left-handed starting pitchers to a club-record 11 games when they host All-Star Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Saturday. The Rays have an American League-best 15-8 record versus southpaws, but Keuchel has been one of best pitchers in baseball this season with a 0.99 WHIP and 11 victories – one shy of his career high.

Brandon Guyer homered as Tampa Bay snapped its four-game slide with a 3-1 victory in the opener of the three-game set with Houston, winning for only the fourth time in its last 19 contests. John Jaso has provided the Rays an offensive spark since returning from a wrist injury, going 8-for-15 in his last five games. Jake Odorizzi returns from the disabled list to face an Astros team which has scored just four runs during its four-game losing streak. Houston All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (11-3, 2.14 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 2.47)

Keuchel has been outstanding in winning his last three starts, allowing a total of three runs over 23 innings while striking out 27 and walking only two in that span. The 27-year-old Oklahoma native has yielded two or fewer runs in 12 of his 18 starts and completed seven frames 11 times. Evan Longoria is 3-for-6 versus Keuchel, who is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts against Tampa Bay.

Odorizzi, who has not pitched in the majors since June 5 due to an oblique injury, limited opponents to one run and four hits in 9 2/3 innings during his rehab assignment. The Illinois native permitted two runs or fewer in eight of his 12 starts before the injury. Odorizzi surrendered just one hit and struck out 10 over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his only career start versus Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros need one victory to reach 50 before the All-Star break for the ninth time in franchise history and first since 2003.

2. Tampa Bay C Rene Rivera is 6-for-16 with a homer and five RBIs in his last five games, raising his batting average to .178.

3. Houston RHP Chad Qualls (neck) was activated from the disabled list Friday and threw one pitch to induce a double play in the eighth inning.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Astros 2