Preview: Astros at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to head into the All-Star break with some positive thoughts as they attempt to complete a three-game home sweep of the struggling Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon. The Astros managed just one run over the first two games of the series and will look to 21-year-old Tampa native Lance McCullers to end their five-game losing streak.

McCullers has solidified his spot in Houston’s rotation, allowing only 43 hits in his first 58 1/3 innings, as he makes the 11th start of his rookie campaign. The Rays, who moved to 45-45 with Saturday’s 3-0 triumph, came into the series with three victories in their previous 18 contests. Ninth-place hitter Rene Rivera has led Tampa Bay’s offense of late, going 8-for-19 with seven RBIs over the last six games. The Rays could be without shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who suffered a strained hamstring and left Saturday’s game in the second inning.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-2, 2.16 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (0-0, 8.00)

McCullers, who was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2012 at Jesuit High in Tampa, has been brilliant in his first 10 career starts - limiting opponents to two runs of fewer eight times. The former first-round pick has given up three runs over 18 innings in his last three outings, with just one victory to show for it. McCullers has struck out 61 in the major leagues after fanning 43 over 29 frames in the minors earlier this year.

Moore has struggled in his first two starts since returning from a stretch of almost 15 months away due to Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old, who is 29-17 in his career, allowed four runs in each outing and 15 hits over a total of nine innings against Cleveland and Kansas City. Colby Rasmus is 1-for-12 versus Moore, who held the Astros to two hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in their only meeting in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros have scored four runs in their last five games, leaving 26 on base and going 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 13-for-40 with seven RBIs in his last 10 contests.

3. Houston’s 20-year-old rookie SS Carlos Correa has cooled off a bit since his strong start, recording just two hits in 23 at-bats over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Astros 3