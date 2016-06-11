Preview: Astros at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have changed their course over the last week, winning six of their last seven contests, and look to continue the improvement when they host the Houston Astros on Saturday. The Rays were in a freefall after dropping eight of nine before reviving their season with five wins in the last six contests of a road trip and edging the Astros 4-3 at home on Friday.

Evan Longoria’s 11-game hitting streak ended in the openern of the three-game series, but Steve Pearce has been huge for Tampa Bay - going 9-for-14 during a span of five contests. Chris Archer takes the mound for the Rays with a 3-1 record and 0.80 ERA against the Astros, who will counter with fellow right-hander Mike Fiers. Houston went 11-2 to rise in the standings but has dropped four of its last five contests. Star shortstop Carlos Correa (ankle) missed Friday’s game and hopes to return soon while Jose Altuve remains hot, hitting safely in 15 of his last 16 contests (27-for-64 in that span).

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (4-7, 4.73)

Fiers is winless in his last five starts but limited opponents to two or fewer runs in three of those outings. The 30-year-old Floridian has allowed 78 hits – 11 homers – in 66 2/3 innings and faces Tampa Bay for the first time in his career. Logan Morrison is 3-for-5 with an RBI against Fiers, who gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 frames last time out versus Texas.

Archer snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday by holding Arizona to three runs and five hits over six innings while matching his season high with 12 strikeouts. The 27-year-old North Carolina native gave up two homers in that start to push his season total to 14 in 13 starts after surrendering 19 in 34 outings last year. Archer owns a 2.03 ERA at home and has struggled to a 6.75 mark on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston RHP Will Harris has not allowed a run in 26 consecutive relief outings spanning 26 1/3 innings.

2. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday in his first game in a little over a month.

3. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena is 9-for-23 while registering a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Astros 3