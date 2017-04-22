Preview: Astros at Rays

The American League West-leading Houston Astros look for their ninth win in 10 contests when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for the middle contest of a three-game set. Veteran Carlos Beltran homered for the second straight game Friday as the Astros rallied from a two-run deficit for a 6-3 victory - their fifth in six road encounters during the early season.

Cuban first baseman Yuli Gurriel has played a big part in Houston’s surge, going 13-for-26 with a homer and four RBIs over the last eight games after recording three hits (two doubles) in the series opener. Homers by Evan Longoria, Logan Morrison and Corey Dickerson had staked the Rays to a 3-1 lead through three innings, but they fell for just the third time in 11 home games. Red-hot center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who is 11-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak for Tampa Bay, left Friday’s game due to illness and is questionable for Saturday. Blake Snell will try to get his first win of the season when he takes the mound against Astros newcomer Charlie Morton.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Charlie Morton (1-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (0-2, 2.76)

Morton won his first game of the year last Monday when he limited the Los Angeles Angels to five hits over five scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory. The 33-year-old New Jersey native, who missed most of last season with a torn hamstring, gave up five runs over 11 innings in his first two starts with the Astros after signing a two-year deal. Dickerson is 4-for-9 with a homer versus Morton, who gave up two earned runs over seven innings in a loss to Tampa Bay in their only meeting in 2014.

Snell continues to struggle with control, which drives up his pitch count, walking 10 batters in 16 1/3 frames while striking out 11. The 24-year-old Washington native allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks over five innings in a 4-3 loss at Boston on Monday. Snell, who has given up six unearned in three starts, was pounded by Houston for five runs (four earned) in three innings last year as Carlos Correa, Evan Gattis and George Springer each went 2-for-2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. is 9-for-21 with a homer and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. The Astros reached 12 wins Friday, 17 days earlier than they accomplished the feat last season on May 8.

3. The Rays placed LHP Xavier Cedeno (left forearm tightness) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Ryan Garton.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Astros 4