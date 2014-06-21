Rays 8, Astros 0: Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit and struck out 10 over a career high-matching 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-game winless streak as host Tampa Bay rolled over Houston.

James Loney went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Ryan Hanigan recorded two hits and an RBI for the Rays, who have won two of three in the series. Odorizzi (3-7) walked two while throwing 111 pitches – 70 for strikes – as he earned his first victory since May 14 at Seattle.

Jose Altuve, who is 12-for-21 over his last five games, reached in the fourth inning when his hard grounder struck Odorizzi’s foot and caromed toward shortstop for the Astros’ only hit. Houston starter Jake Buchanan (0-1) yielded five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings while making his major-league debut.

Kevin Kiermaier doubled home a run and another scored on Loney’s single in the first inning before the Rays left the bases loaded. Odorizzi retired the first 10 batters he faced before Altuve’s one-out single and George Springer followed with a walk, but they did not advance further.

The Rays broke it open in the fifth as Brandon Guyer delivered an RBI single, Matt Joyce plated him with a double to right-center and Hanigan capped the rally with a run-scoring double. Loney added a two-run single in the eighth while relievers Brad Boxberger and Kirby Yates finished the Rays’ ninth shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hanigan has nine hits in his last 19 at-bats with four RBIs since suffering through a 0-for-28 slump. … Houston RHP Paul Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Buchanan on the roster. … Tampa Bay won for only the third time in the last 11 games when facing a pitcher making his major-league debut.