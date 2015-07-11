Rays 3, Astros 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pitching in the majors for the first time in five weeks, Jake Odorizzi outdueled Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-0 victory Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Odorizzi, out since June 5 with an oblique injury, held the Astros to two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Rays’ bullpen stepped up for the second day in a row, throwing 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Astros (49-41) have scored four runs in the last five games, all losses.

Tampa Bay (45-45) won with dominating pitching and just enough offense for the second day in a row, getting a clutch two-out single from catcher Rene Rivera with the bases loaded in the second and an RBI single from outfielder Brandon Guyer.

The Rays’ win could be offset by a hamstring injury to shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who left the game in the second inning. The severity of his injury was unknown.

Houston has been in first place in the American League West for 83 consecutive days, but the loss put them in a virtual tie with the Los Angeles Angels (47-39) before the Angels played Saturday night.

Keuchel (11-4) had won three straight decisions, allowing three runs, before losing Saturday.

The Rays, who threw their eighth shutout of 2015, had dropped 15 of 18 before beating the Astros on Friday, and they’ll face them Sunday in the final game before the All-Star Game with another newly returned starter in left-hander Matt Moore, whose last start was his first in nearly 15 months after Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen trio of Jake McGee, Kevin Jepsen and Brad Boxberger pitched three scoreless innings for the second game in a row, with Boxberger again throwing a hitless ninth to earn his 22nd save of the season.

NOTES: RHP Jake Odorizzi (oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list to start, and the Rays sent RHP Andrew Bellatti to Triple-A Durham to make room. With Odorizzi activated, the Rays are down to six players on the disabled list, their lowest total since opening the season with the same number. ... With starter Chris Archer and closer Brad Boxberger going to the All-Star Game, the Rays have had eight pitchers make the All-Star team since 2008, the fourth most in the majors. Of the six others, only RHP Matt Moore is still with the team. ... The Astros reinstated RHP Chad Qualls from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game, optioning LHP Brett Oberholtzer to Triple-A Fresno. Qualls pitched 2/3 inning and did not allow a run Friday. ... Houston had been 10-0 when OF Colby Rasmus hit a home run, but that streak ended with the 3-1 loss Friday.