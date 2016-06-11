Pearce leads Rays over Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- First baseman Steve Pearce went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Tampa Bay bullpen combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings to hold off Houston.

With the Astros trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, they loaded the bases against Rays reliever Alex Colome.

Colome walked pinch-hitter Tony Kemp before striking out George Springer and giving up a single to Marwin Gonzalez that sent Kemp to third. Gonzalez advanced to second on the throw to third and was originally called out, but it was changed to safe after a video review.

Colome intentionally walked Jose Altuve to load the bases with one out but struck out Colby Rasmus and retired Evan Gattis on a grounder to short.

Houston scored three runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Tyler White and a two-run homer from Jason Castro that chased Rays starter Matt Andriese.

Pearce hit a two run-double in the first off Astros starter Lance McCullers to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay added two runs in the second when Logan Forsythe ripped a double down the left field line that scored Brandon Jennings. Drew Miller followed with a single off the glove of Astros first baseman Tyler White as Forsythe scored on the play to give Tampa Bay a 4-0 lead.

Houston got runners on base in each of the first four innings against Andriese but could not score.

In the third, the Astros got singles from Gonzalez, Altuve and Colby Rasmus to load the bases, but Gattis flied out to center.

NOTES: Astros SS Carlos Correa was available to pinch hit in Friday’s game but remains day to day with a left ankle sprain. “I feel a lot better,” Correa said. “I had (ice) treatment all day.” Manager A.J. Hinch said Correa needed a day off soon, and Friday was expected to be that day. ... Rays 2B Logan Forsythe returned to the lineup Friday in the leadoff position after missing the past 29 games with a hairline fracture in the shoulder. Rays INF Nick Franklin was sent down to Triple-A Durham. ... Astros RHP Lance McCullers, who is from Tampa, lost his only career start to the Rays despite getting 10 strikeouts on July 12, 2015. ... With RHP Matt Andriese starting, Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to skip LHP Drew Smyly in the rotation.