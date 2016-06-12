Moore, Rays blank Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On a day the Tampa Bay Rays made a major internal move to bolster their rotation, Matt Moore showed he belongs in there as well, holding the Houston Astros to two hits in seven innings in a 5-0 win at Tropicana Field.

Moore (3-4) matched his season high with 10 strikeouts, equaled his longest outing and set a season low for hits and runs -- this after getting only one win in his previous nine starts.

After the game, the Rays announced that prospect Blake Snell, USA Today’s Minor League Player of the Year last season, will be promoted and join their rotation for Thursday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners. Matt Andriese, who is 5-0 with a 2.82 ERA in seven starts, will shift to the bullpen.

“Obviously very excited for Blake,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “For Matt, I think everybody understands where our bullpen’s at. He’s going to go in there and be used as a weapon very similar to how we’ve used Erasmo Ramirez. We think that’s going to help us win ballgames.”

The Rays (29-32) took two of three games from the Astros (30-35), who saw starter Dallas Keuchel (3-9) pitch well until a rough fifth inning in which he gave up five runs.

Sunday’s starters had both struggled in 2016 with losing records and ERAs over 5.00, but both pitched well early on by allowing a single hit in the first three innings. Keuchel gave up a second-inning single to Logan Morrison, and Moore didn’t allow a hit until Jose Altuve’s single in the third. The Astros’ only two hits both came from Altuve.

“It’s a great pattern,” Cash said of the Rays winning their third series in a row. “It’s really good that it’s coming here at home, because we’re not winning enough series at home.”

The Rays broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning, getting to Keuchel after four dominant innings. Morrison, who had the Rays’ first hit, opened the inning with a double, advanced on a single by Steven Souza Jr. and scored on a fielder’s choice that Desmond Jennings beat out to avoid a double play.

Keuchel walked the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in the Rays’ lineup to load the bases, and Logan Forsythe’s ground ball to third bounced off the glove of Luis Valbuena for an error and a 2-0 lead. Mikie Mahtook, hitting .160 and batting second in the Rays order, came through with a two-run single for a 4-0 lead, and Evan Longoria beat the defensive shift with a single to right field to cap the scoring.

“The big inning often times results from a lot of different things,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He had a couple walks, they had a couple good at-bats where they got hits and our defense let us down a little bit. Add it all up together and it was a five-run inning.”

Keuchel threw 35 pitches in the inning, allowing more runs in the fifth alone than he has in any of his last three starts.

The Rays get Monday off and then play host to Seattle for a three-game series. The Astros get Monday off before a two-game series at St. Louis, with another day off on Thursday.

“It seemed like there were very few breaks for Dallas, and it’s piling up on him a little bit,” Hinch said. “The big inning happens and he’s out of the game.”

NOTES: The Rays held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando, just 90 miles east of St. Petersburg. The video board at Tropicana Field also showed where fans can donate blood to help out. ... Astros 3B Luis Valbuena, who hit a solo home run in the ninth inning that ended up the deciding run in Saturday’s win, entered Sunday with an eight-game hitting streak. Since May 1, Valbuena has the third-best OPS of any AL third basemen at .871, with the Rays’ Evan Longoria atop the list at .981. ... All four of Rays SS Brad Miller’s home runs at Tropicana Field this season have landed in the exact same section -- 148 -- in right-center field.