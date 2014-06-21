EditorsNote: adding byline

Astros’ Cosart continues mastery of Rays

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. -- How much does Houston Astros starter Jarred Cosart like pitching at Tropicana Field?

Even more than that, how much does he enjoy facing the Tampa Bay Rays?

Cosart cruised through eight shutout innings against the Rays on Friday night en route to a 3-1 win. And it looked like deja vu all over again.

He is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three career starts against the Rays. At Tropicana Field, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 16 innings.

“So far, so good,” Cosart said. “Hopefully I get to pitch here for many more years and keep it going. It’s great to have good showings.”

Cosart made his major league debut in Tropicana Field against the David Price and the Rays on July 12, 2013. On that day, he tossed an eight-inning shutout and carried a no-hitter into the 7th, besting Price, who pitched a complete game.

“Cosart was outstanding, he was unbelievable,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He attacked with his fast ball, did a tremendous job with his breaking ball. We all know the fastball velocity, but when he gets the confidence to throw his breaking ball in clutch situations, that’s when you know he has a chance to be a really special pitcher in this league.”

At one point, Cosart retired 12 consecutive Rays before left fielder Brandon Guyer sent a single into center field in the seventh inning.

Price, Friday’s starter for the Rays, was nearly as effective, striking out 12 while allowing six hits over eight innings. It was Price’s 21st career double-digit strikeout game and his fourth in a row, a Rays’ record. Price’s only error was his first pitch to right fielder Goerge Springer, who sent the 438 feet into the left field stands that made it 2-0.

The loss dropped Price’s record to 5-7.

The Astros added a ninth inning home run by Jonathan Villar, his 9th of the season, off Rays reliever Juan Carlos Oviedo.

But Springer’s blast was the big hit. Second baseman Jose Altuve, who was on first base at the time after collecting one of his three hits on the night, almost stood still in the basepath to watch the ball sail into the stands.

“I didn’t want to run, I just wanted to watch the homer,” Altuve said. “A big swing like that -- the big hit of the game.”

Chad Qualls finished the ninth inning for Houston, allowing one run after shortstop Villar made an error on Evan Longoria’s ground ball and Yunel Escobar muscled a single into right field to score Longoria. Qualls picked up his seventh save of the season when he struck out catcher Ryan Hanigan to end the game.

“You have to figure out a way to score a couple of runs,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We had opportunities a couple of times early. It just comes back to the proverbial runner in scoring position. Not a bad baseball game, just did not get any hits.”

Price was somewhat less diplomatic about the lack of offensive support.

“If we’ve got to go nine scoreless innings to win a game, that’s not the way you want to do it,” Price said. “This is baseball at the highest level. What I‘m doing on the mound is tough. We’ve got Spring Training Part II out there now at 3:30 every day, so we’re working. It’s just not happening.”

NOTES: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow) plans to make a third rehab start Sunday for Durham. He will likely make another one before rejoining the Rays. ... With Thursday night’s 5-0 win over the Houston Astros, the Rays had won five of their last eight games heading into Friday’s game, gaining three games on first-place Toronto. ... The Rays had dropped 14 of 15 games (May 26-June 10) prior to this run. ... The Rays’ record through 74 games was their worst since 2005 (26-48) and worst under manager Joe Maddon. ...Thursday’s 5-0 victory was the eighth shutout of the season for the Rays pitching staff, third most in the AL behind Texas (13) and Toronto (9). ... Before Friday, the Astros had posted a 21-16 record since May 11, fourth in the AL in winning percent over that span. In the 24 games since May 24, the Astros lead the AL in on-base percentage (.340) and rank second in walks.