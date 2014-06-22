Odorizzi, Rays shut out Astros

ST. PETERSBURG -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi thought his strong start two weeks ago against his hometown Cardinals might turn into a season or career changer.

So far, it has been. Odorizzi continued his recent roll Saturday by throwing 7 1/3 one-hit innings to lift the Rays to an 8-0 win over the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi, who struck out 10 and walked two, tipped his cap to a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,551. He has allowed a combined three runs in his last three starts after some early-season inconsistency.

“I knew I was capable of doing this type of stuff,” Odorizzi said. “I never lost faith in myself. Just wait out the storm and finally you have, and it’s been a lot better since.”

The worst-in-the-majors Rays (30-46) looked more like the team many expected them to be, with a strong start and a capable offense, which scored more runs than it did in its previous three games combined (six).

“It’s the kind of game we’re capable of,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We finally got hits when we needed to.”

The Astros (33-43), held to a season-low one-hit, have lost five of their last six. They started rookie right-hander Jake Buchanan, called up Saturday to make his big-league debut. Buchanan, 24, was filling in for Brad Peacock, who was recovering from food poisoning.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Buchanan said. “Hasn’t really set in. I think I was more nervous (Friday) on the flights here. Didn’t eat at all, I was nervous.”

It was a rocky beginning for Buchanan, who gave up two runs on four hits before stranding the bases loaded in the first inning. Buchanan left after 4 1/3 innings, having been charged with five runs on eight hits with no strikeouts.

“It was kind of a little nerve-wracking, but not as bad as I thought it was really going to be,” Buchanan said. “I had a little more adrenaline than I was used to, so it kind of affected my command. I just didn’t really have the command I normally do. But it was exciting to get out there.”

Meanwhile, Odorizzi was sharp again. Odorizzi had considered his strong outing June 10 against St. Louis a momentum-builder, giving up one run in 7 1/3 innings. But Sunday was better. Odorizzi didn’t give up a hit until second baseman Jose Altuve ripped an infield single off the bottom of his right cleat in the third.

“I‘m just glad it didn’t hit me in the ankle,” Odorizzi said. “Tough luck.”

Odorizzi got in a rare jam in that inning, walking George Springer to put two on with one out. But Odorizzi bounced back in striking out first baseman Jon Singleton and getting third baseman Matt Dominguez to fly out.

“A lot of things went right today,” Odorizzi said.

Maddon said the difference with Odorizzi recently has been his use of his fastball, which accounted for eight of his 10 strikeouts Saturday. Odorizzi had a career-high 22 swings and misses.

“To his credit, he did a tremendous job plus-ing and minus-ing his fastball and pitching to location, expanding the zone with his breaking stuff,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Give the guy credit, he did a great job of attacking the zone with his fastball.”

Tampa Bay gave Odorizzi plenty of support, racking up 11 hits. The Rays added three insurance runs in the fifth. Third baseman Evan Longoria got hit by a pitch and stole second, scoring on a single by left fielder Brandon Guyer, who also had a diving catch. Designated hitter Matt Joyce followed with an RBI double to chase Buchanan. Reliever Jerome Williams relieved Buchanan and allowed a two-out RBI double by catcher Ryan Hanigan to make it 5-0.

The Rays added three more in the eighth off Williams, loading the bases with two walks and a single. One run came home on a wild pitch by Williams, and Loney came through with a two-run single.

“It was huge for us,” Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “We feed off pitching and defense and wins like that, that’s Rays baseball.”

NOTES: The eight runs were the Rays’ most since May 25 vs. Boston. ... Astros C Jason Castro started at designated hitter one day after taking a foul ball off his left knee; he’s expected to return to catcher Sunday. ... The Rays recorded their ninth shutout of the season, tying Toronto for second most in the AL behind Texas (13). ... The Astros were shut out for the ninth time, second behind Tampa Bay (11). Rays RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow surgery) will make what he hopes is his final rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Durham, going six innings or 90 pitches.