Rays finding confidence to beat Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Momentum has been hard to come by for Tampa Bay this season, but in taking three of four games from the Houston Astros after Sunday’s 5-2 win, the Rays are finding a confidence they have lacked.

“I don’t want to speak to soon. We’re doing some good things,” third baseman Evan Longoria said after going 3-for-4 with an RBI. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve put ourselves in a pretty good hole. The belief on a daily basis is still that we can come to the ballpark and win. It’s got to be that way.”

Tampa Bay pitchers kept Houston’s bats in check the whole series, allowing just five runs in four days, resetting the Astros’ scoring low for any four-game stretch this season. In the past four weeks, the Rays are 5-2 against the Astros and 3-16 against the rest of baseball.

“We need to be more consistent with the timely hit and of course we need to continue to pitch that way,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “When you’re hitting the baseball, when guys are being offensively productive, it looks better.”

Rays starter Erik Bedard held the Astros (33-44) to two runs in five-plus innings, and Tampa Bay’s bullpen pitched exceptionally well, with Juan Carlos Oviedo (3-2), Grant Balfour, Jake McGee and Joel Peralta combining for 3 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, the Rays (31-46) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, with three singles that found holes in the Orioles defense. Right fielder Ben Zobrist walked and advanced on rookie left fielder Brandon Guyer’s bunt single. Longoria’s single loaded the bases with no outs.

After a Jerry Sands strikeout, the Rays took the lead on a two-run single down the right field line by shortstop Yunel Escobar. Tampa Bay added another run when Houston couldn’t turn a double play on first baseman Sean Rodriguez’s ground ball to third base, allowing Longoria to score for a 4-2 lead.

“We had a couple of throws we had an opportunity to make,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “The double play that ended up not being turned, the ball that goes right past (first baseman Jesus Guzman) ... it’s one inch the other way, he fields the ball and throws it to the plate and it’s a different outcome. Baseball’s a game of inches and in those break-point situations, if those plays go your way, the odds are you’re in a much better position to win.”

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel (8-5) gave up a season-high five runs and nine hits in eight innings. He is now 6-1 at home and 2-4 on the road this season.

Bedard held Houston to two runs, the first coming on center fielder Dexter Fowler’s solo home run on the game’s first pitch. The Rays tied the game in the first on Longoria’s RBI single, and the Astros got the lead back in the third on second baseman Jose Altuve’s RBI single.

“We’re missing way too many hittable pitches,” Porter said. “It’s not like we’re not getting good pitches to hit, we’re just not putting our best swings on them right now.”

The Rays put up five runs and had two innings end with runners thrown out at the plate -- center fielder Desmond Jennings tried to steal home with Longoria up and two on in the second inning, and Longoria was thrown out trying to score from second on a single by second baseman Logan Forsythe in the eighth.

NOTES: Rays LHP Erik Bedard played for Houston last season, going 4-12 with a 4.59 ERA in 26 starts. He nearly earned his fourth win of 2014, but left the game with two outs before the Rays rallied for three runs in the sixth. ... 2B Jose Altuve continued his strong play with a single and a walk -- he came in leading the majors with 102 hits and leading the American League with 26 stolen bases. ... The Rays began the day with 20 games this season in which one team failed to score a run -- 11 shutout losses and nine shutout wins. That matched St. Louis for the most in the majors.