Rays complete three-game sweep of Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Three days earlier, the Tampa Bay Rays had been reeling, having lost 15 of 18 to drop two games below .500.

But Sunday’s 4-3 win against the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep at Tropicana Field, putting the Rays back above .500 with much-needed momentum going into the second half.

“Can’t pick a better way to finish up the half leading into the break,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The guys were outstanding, and I think it’s a testament just to what we’ve talked about all year with these guys.”

Left-hander Matt Moore, in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, earned his first win since September 2013, holding the Astros to three runs on five hits. Houston has lost eight of nine games, all on the road, letting what was once a strong lead in the American League West disappear in less than two weeks.

“We can’t let a miserable trip overshadow a really successful first half for us,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch, whose team (49-42) has lost six straight, scoring a total of seven runs in those losses. “I‘m really proud of those guys. There’s no doubt this trip was miserable, results-wise, but the effort is there.”

The Rays (46-45) rallied for the lead in the bottom of the fifth, getting singles from outfielder David DeJesus and shortstop Jake Elmore, then seeing them score on a bases-loaded walk by designated hitter John Jaso and a groundout by right fielder Grady Sizemore for a 4-3 lead.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen, which pitched 10 1/3 scoreless innings in the three-game sweep, came through with four innings Sunday, including closer Brad Boxberger throwing a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

After dropping 15 of 18 games before returning home Friday, the Rays got the sweep to move back above .500 entering the break.

The Rays spoiled a homecoming for Tampa’s Lance McCullers, who struck out 10 batters but couldn’t get Houston (49-42) out of its offensive slump.

“It’s a little disappointing,” McCullers said. “It’s awesome to be home, awesome for all the support. Wish we could have won the game for sure, but it was cool to see everybody out.”

McCullers, who three years ago graduated from Tampa’s Jesuit High School, started out strong Sunday. He held the Rays to one hit in the first four innings while striking out eight batters and walking only one.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Evan Gattis, after third baseman Marwin Gonzalez walked and shortstop Carlos Correa doubled off the wall in left.

The Rays had only one hit in the first four innings, but got two runs out of it, as DeJesus had an RBI triple in the second, then scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.

That lead held until the fourth, when Moore gave up a two-run home run to second baseman Jose Altuve, his eighth of the season, for a 3-2 Houston lead.

“(Moore) made just one mistake, an 0-2 pitch to Altuve, that a good hitter burned him on,” Cash said. “He really competed in the first inning; they made him work a little bit. ... To me this was a big step in the right direction for him.”

The Rays will have Boxberger and starter Chris Archer at the All-Star Game, while the Astros will have Altuve, left-hander Dallas Keuchel, and Hinch, who is part of the AL coaching staff.

NOTES: The Rays placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring suffered in the second inning of Saturday’s win. INF Tim Beckham was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his place, with INF/OF Jake Elmore starting at shortstop on Sunday. ... Houston recalled OF L.J. Hoes from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday and had him batting seventh and playing in right field. RHP Dan Straily was optioned to Fresno to make room. ... Astros RHP Lance McCullers played a homecoming game Sunday, having starred at Tampa’s Jesuit High School before being drafted by Houston. ... With Saturday’s win, the Rays have won 11 straight games against left-handed starters, a club record.