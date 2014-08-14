Preview: Astros at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are on a little bit of a roll with three straight wins and will try to keep that momentum up when they host the Houston Astros in the first of a four-game series Thursday. The Red Sox just finished off their first winning road trip of longer than three games in 2014 and are getting strong performances from the rebuilt rotation. The Astros are losers of three of four, but Chris Carter continues to mash in the middle of the lineup.

Carter delivered an RBI single in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, extending his streak of games with at least one RBI to seven straight. The 27-year-old has six home runs in that span and benefits from having Jose Altuve, who leads the American League in batting average at .338, hitting in front of him. Boston scored more than four runs once on its eight-game road trip - a 5-4 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday - but went 5-3 on the trip thanks to a staff that allowed an average of 2.9 runs in that span.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (6-8, 4.14 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Allen Webster (2-1, 4.91)

Feldman is completely recovered from a rough stretch that marred most of July and is looking for his fourth straight quality start. The veteran struck out six while allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings to beat Texas on Saturday and has surrendered a total of five runs in his last three outings. Feldman did not have much luck against Boston on July 11, when he was lit up for seven runs on 11 hits and three walks in 5 1/3 frames to absorb a loss.

Webster bounced back from a disastrous turn and earned himself another chance by holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings to pick up a win on Friday. The 24-year-old issued just two walks in that start after handing out six free passes in 2 2/3 frames is his previous turn. Webster owns an 8.10 ERA in six career games - five starts - in Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Yoenis Cespedes left Wednesday’s game with a right hand contusion and is day-to-day.

2. Carter has multiple hits in five of his last eight games.

3. Boston’s last two wins have come by one run and they are 24-23 in such contests in 2014.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Astros 3