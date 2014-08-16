Preview: Astros at Red Sox

Sitting 21 games under .500, the Houston Astros are searching for any reason to celebrate, and they pulled off a daily double of sorts on Friday. Houston posted its first-ever victory at Fenway Park and matched last year’s win total with its 51st to even the four-game series at one triumph apiece heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox. “We know that we’ve come a long way from last year and how miserable it was day in and day out,” staff ace Dallas Keuchel said.

While the Astros also halted a six-game losing streak on the road, the Red Sox continued to struggle at Fenway, falling to 2-6 in their last eight at home. Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia exited Friday’s game in the ninth inning with a sore foot after fouling a ball off it earlier in the contest and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Trade-deadline acquistion Yoenis Cespedes has swatted three homers in his last five games and collected 10 RBIs in the past seven contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-8, 5.25 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-4, 3.21)

Peacock is attempting to halt a four-start winless drought, which included back-to-back rocky outings in which he was pulverized for 15 runs on 14 hits over 8 2/3 innings. He limited Minnesota to two runs (one earned) last time out but needed 115 pitches to get through five frames. Peacock has been knocked out early in two career starts against the Red Sox, allowing six runs and six walks in only 3 2/3 innings.

De La Rosa matched his career high with eight strikeouts and held the Los Angeles Angels to one run over seven frames last time out. That followed up six innings of one-run ball at St. Louis for De La Rosa, who has notched three consecutive quality starts. He made his major-league debut versus the Astros in 2011, striking out two in an inning of relief, but was knocked around by Houston for five runs in 4 2/3 innings just 3 1/2 weeks later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Brock Holt is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Astros DH Chris Carter, who needs one homer to match his career high of 29, has multiple hits in six of his last 10 games.

3. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 4-for-43 in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Astros 4