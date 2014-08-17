Preview: Astros at Red Sox

David Ortiz was inked by the Boston Red Sox to a one-year deal as a free agent in 2003 and may go down as one of the most astute signings in league history. Eleven years later, Ortiz continues to provide plenty of bang for considerably more bucks, hitting a pair of homers and tying a career high with six RBIs in Saturday’s 10-7 victory over the Houston Astros. Ortiz carries a five-game hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale as Boston looks to win three of four.

Ortiz reached two milestones Saturday, tying Adam Dunn for 35th place on the all-time list with his 458th and 459 homers while joining Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski as the only players to hit 400 homers as a member of the Red Sox. Houston’s Chris Carter has a long way to go to match the exploits of Ortiz, but he is in the midst of a spectacular power surge. Carter has clubbed 16 homers since July 4, the most in the majors during that span.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-9, 3.08 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-2, 3.75)

McHugh ended a nine-start winless drought - a span in which he was 0-6 over two-plus months - by limiting Minnesota to one run and four hits over six innings last time out. It was the third consecutive quality start for McHugh, who has permitted three earned runs over his last 19 1/3 innings. Despite a 2-3 record, McHugh has pitched markedly better away from home with a 1.86 ERA in eight starts.

Kelly has not factored in the decision in either of his two starts with Boston since his acquisition at the trade deadline, allowing a combined three runs and eight hits over 13 innings. He held his former team, St. Louis, to one run and three hits over seven innings before giving up two runs over six frames at Cincinnati. Kelly, who will be making his first start at Fenway Park, has yielded only three homers in 48 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B/RF Brock Holt has his safely in 10 straight games.

2. Carter, who has matched his career high of 29 homers, has gone deep seven times and has 16 RBIs in his last 10 games.

3. Red Sox closer RHP Koji Uehara had his streak of 13 consecutive scoreless appearances halted Saturday and hit just the second batter of his career.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Astros 4