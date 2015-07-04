Preview: Astros at Red Sox

After a marathon game that had a little bit of everything, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will attempt to summon some energy when they continue a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. In the longest game (4 hours, 23 minutes) at Fenway this season, the Astros (48-34) outlasted the Red Sox 12-8 in 10 innings Friday to match their high water mark of 14 games above .500.

Rookie Carlos Correa continued to be a huge catalyst with three hits, including a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th. Boston, which has dominated opponents in its quirky park for years, has dropped seven of its last nine at Fenway and fell to 17-21 at home overall. Designated hitter David Ortiz continued to show signs of a turnaround with two more hits and two RBIs, giving him eight in his last six games. Red Sox ace Clay Buchholz will look to win his fifth straight decision while opposing Houston right-hander Collin McHugh.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (9-3, 4.51 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (6-6, 3.48)

McHugh has won three straight starts to improve to 20-20 in his career after opening 4-17. He allowed a run and a season-low two hits in eight dominant innings to defeat the New York Yankees on Sunday, giving the 28-year-old a 2.45 ERA during his winning streak. McHugh, who allowed a run in six frames in his one start against Boston, has lasted eight innings in each of his last two outings after failing to do so in his previous 16 starts.

Buchholz has been victorious in three straight starts while allowing just two earned runs in 22 innings. He has walked two or fewer in nine consecutive outings and has made it through seven starts in a row without serving up a home run. Buchholz, who grew up near Houston in Lumberton, Texas, is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in three career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz has 560 doubles, which ties him with Eddie Murray and Jeff Kent for 24th on the all-time list.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve was 3-for-5 on Friday and has hit safely in 11 straight.

3. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval is hitting .337 in his last 23 games.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Red Sox 3