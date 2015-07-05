Preview: Astros at Red Sox

The finale of a three-game series between the visiting Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday will feature a pair of standout rookies on the mound. Astros right-hander Lance McCullers, who has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his first nine career starts, goes against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.
After making an adjustment to prevent tipping his pitches, which caused a rocky outing against Baltimore two turns ago, Rodriguez coasted through six innings to defeat high-powered Toronto on Tuesday. The youngsters will be trying to help their respective teams gain a series win after they split the first two games. Clay Buchholz threw his ninth career complete game to lift Boston to a 6-1 victory on Saturday, giving the Sox five wins in their last seven games and a chance to win three straight series for the first time since the beginning of the season. Houston’s five-game winning streak was snapped and it went into Saturday night with a three-game lead in the loss column on the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.
TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-2, 2.19 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.92)
McCullers has allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in each of his last two starts, including a seven-inning gem against Kansas City on Monday. He has yielded just two home runs in 53 1/3 innings at the major-league level. The former first-round pick has walked 12 men in his last four starts after issuing only six free passes through his first five outings.
Rodriguez let up a run and four hits to defeat the Blue Jays and improve to 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA on the road. Fenway Park has been a challenge, however, as the 22-year-old has been pounded for 16 runs in 15 1/3 innings at home. After lasting at least seven innings in each of his first two career starts, Rodriguez has been unable to accomplish the feat in five consecutive appearances.
1. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts is hitting .429 over a six-game hitting streak.
2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
3. Boston is 18-7 all-time against Houston.
PREDICTION: Astros 4, Red Sox 3