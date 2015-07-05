Preview: Astros at Red Sox

The finale of a three-game series between the visiting Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday will feature a pair of standout rookies on the mound. Astros right-hander Lance McCullers, who has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his first nine career starts, goes against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

After making an adjustment to prevent tipping his pitches, which caused a rocky outing against Baltimore two turns ago, Rodriguez coasted through six innings to defeat high-powered Toronto on Tuesday. The youngsters will be trying to help their respective teams gain a series win after they split the first two games. Clay Buchholz threw his ninth career complete game to lift Boston to a 6-1 victory on Saturday, giving the Sox five wins in their last seven games and a chance to win three straight series for the first time since the beginning of the season. Houston’s five-game winning streak was snapped and it went into Saturday night with a three-game lead in the loss column on the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-2, 2.19 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.92)

McCullers has allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in each of his last two starts, including a seven-inning gem against Kansas City on Monday. He has yielded just two home runs in 53 1/3 innings at the major-league level. The former first-round pick has walked 12 men in his last four starts after issuing only six free passes through his first five outings.

Rodriguez let up a run and four hits to defeat the Blue Jays and improve to 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA on the road. Fenway Park has been a challenge, however, as the 22-year-old has been pounded for 16 runs in 15 1/3 innings at home. After lasting at least seven innings in each of his first two career starts, Rodriguez has been unable to accomplish the feat in five consecutive appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts is hitting .429 over a six-game hitting streak.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

3. Boston is 18-7 all-time against Houston.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Red Sox 3