Preview: Astros at Red Sox

The high-octane Boston Red Sox haven’t been shy about giving the scoreboard operator a workout en route to winning a season-high five in a row and 14 of their last 18 contests. The Red Sox have recorded a staggering 51 runs on 62 hits in their last four outings heading into the second of a four-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros on Friday.
Jackie Bradley Jr. is riding a majors high-tying 18-game hitting streak this season, highlighted by a 12-for-21 stretch (.571) with three homers and 14 RBIs during the team’s winning streak. Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run homer and added an RBI single in Thursday’s 11-1 rout in the series opener, but is just 1-for-6 versus Friday starter Lance McCullers. Houston’s struggles away from home have been pronounced this season, as its lopsided loss in the opener of its seven-game trek dropped the club to a disastrous 4-12 on the road. Jose Altuve is 8-for-21 (.381) with four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak, but is just 1-for-6 versus Friday starter Steven Wright.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (2015: 6-7, 3.22 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (3-3, 1.52)
After enjoying a solid rookie season, McCullers will make his 2016 debut following a lengthy road back from shoulder soreness. The 22-year-old cleared the final hurdle after scattering two hits and striking out seven in five scoreless innings in a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Fresno on Saturday. McCullers did not record a decision in a pair of starts versus Boston last season despite allowing a total of three runs in 10 innings.
Wright went the distance to even his record in his last outing on Sunday, allowing a solo homer among the three hits in a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old knuckleballer permitted one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-2 win at Houston on April 22, but his season-high five walks were cause for concern. Wright had issued 12 free passes in a three-start stretch before walking just one batter in his last outing.
1. Boston has scored 11 or more runs in four straight games for the first time since 1950.
2. Houston CF Carlos Gomez is struggling mightily, going 2-for-24 with 13 strikeouts in his last seven contests.
3. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts has seven RBIs and six runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Astros 3