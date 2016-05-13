Preview: Astros at Red Sox

The high-octane Boston Red Sox haven’t been shy about giving the scoreboard operator a workout en route to winning a season-high five in a row and 14 of their last 18 contests. The Red Sox have recorded a staggering 51 runs on 62 hits in their last four outings heading into the second of a four-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros on Friday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is riding a majors high-tying 18-game hitting streak this season, highlighted by a 12-for-21 stretch (.571) with three homers and 14 RBIs during the team’s winning streak. Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run homer and added an RBI single in Thursday’s 11-1 rout in the series opener, but is just 1-for-6 versus Friday starter Lance McCullers. Houston’s struggles away from home have been pronounced this season, as its lopsided loss in the opener of its seven-game trek dropped the club to a disastrous 4-12 on the road. Jose Altuve is 8-for-21 (.381) with four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak, but is just 1-for-6 versus Friday starter Steven Wright.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (2015: 6-7, 3.22 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (3-3, 1.52)

After enjoying a solid rookie season, McCullers will make his 2016 debut following a lengthy road back from shoulder soreness. The 22-year-old cleared the final hurdle after scattering two hits and striking out seven in five scoreless innings in a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Fresno on Saturday. McCullers did not record a decision in a pair of starts versus Boston last season despite allowing a total of three runs in 10 innings.

Wright went the distance to even his record in his last outing on Sunday, allowing a solo homer among the three hits in a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old knuckleballer permitted one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-2 win at Houston on April 22, but his season-high five walks were cause for concern. Wright had issued 12 free passes in a three-start stretch before walking just one batter in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston has scored 11 or more runs in four straight games for the first time since 1950.

2. Houston CF Carlos Gomez is struggling mightily, going 2-for-24 with 13 strikeouts in his last seven contests.

3. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts has seven RBIs and six runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Astros 3