Preview: Astros at Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. boasts a majors-best 20-game hitting streak, but 26-year-old came up empty in three previous at-bats versus Chris Devenski. Bradley looks to get the better of the rookie right-hander on Sunday afternoon as the white-hot Boston Red Sox vie for their 16th win in 21 outings when they conclude a four-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros.

Bradley is batting .416 with six homers and 26 RBIs during his hitting streak for Boston, which has erupted for 63 runs during the first six contests of a seven-game homestand. Veteran slugger David Ortiz continues to make loud statements with his play in his final season, recording his 600th career double to drive home the winning run in a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon. Houston’s troubles away from home are growing more pronounced by the day as the club has dropped 13 of 18 on the road this season and fell to 4-10 at Fenway Park in the last three seasons. Former University of Connecticut star George Springer has enjoyed his return to New England, with his grand slam on Saturday marking his second homer in as many days and highlighting his 6-for-15 performance in the series.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Chris Devenski (0-2, 1.72 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-0, 6.43)

Devenski is learning a hard lesson during his rookie season as a lack of run support has prevented him from cracking the win column. The 25-year-old, who has received only three runs of offense in his three starts, allowed just two runs on five hits in a career-best 6 2/3 innings to take the loss in a 4-0 setback to Cleveland on Tuesday. Devenski kept Boston under wraps in 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief last month.

O‘Sullivan recorded his first win in the majors since May 17, 2015, despite yielding four runs on 12 hits in six innings of a 13-5 victory over Oakland on Tuesday. The 28-year-old journeyman will receive another look on Sunday with Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) slated to make at least one more rehabilitation start. O‘Sullivan struggled mightily in his lone career outing versus Houston, surrendering three homers and five runs in six innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston has belted at least one home run in 15 consecutive contests.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in six straight games, highlighted by his 7-for-11 performance in this series.

3. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts has recorded a career-high six consecutive multi-hit performances during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Astros 3