Red Sox 10, Astros 7: David Ortiz belted a pair of two-run homers and tied a career high with six RBIs as host Boston rallied from an early four-run deficit.

Ortiz became the third player to hit 400 homers as a member of the Red Sox, joining Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski, while Daniel Nava went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lift Boston to its fifth win in six games. Alex Wilson (1-0) worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Rubby De La Rosa, who was rocked for six runs on nine hits and four walks over four frames.

Chris Carter homered and drove in two runs, Jason Castro added a two-run blast and Gregorio Petit recorded two RBIs for Houston, which squandered leads of 5-1 and 6-3. Josh Fields (2-6) took the loss in relief of Brad Peacock, who was tagged for six runs - five earned - in 4 1/3 innings.

Dexter Fowler and Jon Singleton delivered RBI singles in the first inning for the Astros, who took a 5-1 lead in the third on Petit’s two-run double to left. Ortiz hammered a two-run shot to straightaway center in the bottom half, but Carter belted his 29th homer in the top of the fourth to give Houston a 6-3 advantage.

Ortiz clubbed his 401st blast with Boston around the foul pole in right to ignite a four-run fifth that included an RBI single by Nava and a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Jackie Bradley Jr. The Red Sox put it out of reach in the eighth on Ortiz’s two-run double and Yoenis Cespedes’ RBI single to make it 10-6.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ortiz’s two homers were the 458th and 459th of his career, tying Adam Dunn of the Chicago White Sox for 35th place on the all-time list. ... Carter has 16 homers since July 4, the most in the majors during that span, and matched his career-high total set a year ago. ... Red Sox 3B Brock Holt went 1-for-4 and scored twice to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.