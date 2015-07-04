Correa leads Astros to 10-inning victory

BOSTON -- There is not much young Carlos Correa has not already done in his brief 23-game major league career. But until Friday night, the 20-year-old shortstop had never played at Fenway Park.

“It’s an historic ballpark, a hundred years, more than a hundred years built and I was joking about hitting a home run over the Green Monster and I was able to hit one today,” Correa said after his solo homer in the eighth and then his RBI single in the 10th led the Houston Astros to a wild 12-8 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

“It was an unbelievable experience and we got the win so it was a great day,” Correa said.

Correa, the American League rookie of the month for June, his first month in the majors, said he was joking with double-play partner Jose Altuve before the game. Altuve hit a grand slam over the Monster last season, but Friday night Altuve settled for three hits, including a two-run single that gave his team a 7-5 lead in the seventh inning.

Then, it took a four-run 10th to give the first-place Astros (48-34) their fifth straight win -- and it came in their first game since losing center fielder George Springer to a broken wrist.

Correa has six homers and 17 RBIs in 23 major league games. He is batting .300 and also flashed some leather with a nifty fielding play that kept the Red Sox from taking the lead in the seventh.

“This kid is uniquely gifted,” said manager A.J. Hinch. “He rises to the moment. He loves playing and he’s playing with a real calm heartbeat and we’ve seen it since Day 1 -- his debut in Chicago he had a real calm heartbeat.”

Correa, asked what this month has been like, said, “It’s been an unbelievable experience. It’s been great so far to be able to play with this team -- great team, great teammates.”

The Astros failed to hold leads of 5-2, 7-5 and 8-7 but came through against right-hander Noe Ramirez, who was making his major league debut.

Ramirez hit Altuve with his second big-league pitch before right fielder Preston Tucker hit one through first baseman Mike Napoli for an error that moved Altuve to second. Correa, who broke a 7-7 tie in the seventh, then delivered, again, his third hit of the game.

DH Jon Singleton came through with a two-run single for his second and third RBIs of the game (and the season). A double steal capped the rally, with left fielder Domingo Santana stealing home after the throw to second.

Right-hander Roberto Hernandez, the seventh of eight Houston pitchers, got the win.

After the Astros, who scored five runs in the fourth inning, took a 7-5 lead on Altuve’s single in the top of the seventh, the Red Sox scored a pair in the bottom half. One run scored on the second RBI single of the game by third baseman Pablo Sandoval, and the second came in on an RBI groundout to shortstop by right fielder Alejandro De Aza.

Correa, who made a nifty stop on De Aza’s ball as the tying run scored, then led off the eighth with his homer. But the Red Sox, coming off a 5-2 road trip and winners of 10 of their last 15 coming in, came right back in the bottom half, with DH David Ortiz delivering a two-out RBI double.

Neither starter finished five innings in this four-hour, 23-minute game. Boston’s Justin Masterson was chased in a five-run fourth, and Houston’s Dan Straily was knocked out with two outs in the fifth in his first big league start of the season.

Red Sox left fielder Hanley Ramirez hit his fourth homer of an eight-game hitting streak and drove in two runs.

“Our offense did a great job tonight,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell. “Three times we battled back from being down. Our offense is swinging the bats well.”

NOTES: Red Sox OF Shane Victorino, who missed six weeks with his latest injury (calf), was activated, and OF Jackie Bradley was optioned to Pawtucket. In other moves, C Blake Swihart (foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1 with a sprained foot, RHP Noe Ramirez was selected from Pawtucket and RHP Zeke Spruill was designated for assignment to make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster. ... Astros OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) was to be evaluated after Friday’s game to determine whether he will return this weekend or when the team moves on to Cleveland. ... Houston RHP Scott Feldman (knee) will make the first of what should be at least two rehab assignments on Sunday for Double-A Corpus Christi. ... Astros OF Colby Rasmus (skin infection) is also close to returning. ... Houston RHP Collin McHugh goes for his 10th win of the season when he faces Boston RHP Clay Buchholz in Game 2 of the series on Saturday. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens was at the game.