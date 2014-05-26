Preview: Astros at Royals

The red-hot Houston Astros are one win away from matching their longest streak of the season at three straight games. The Astros will go for their third consecutive victory when they open up a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Houston managed a total of six runs in dropping four in a row but picked up the pace offensively with a total of 13 runs on Saturday and Sunday to earn a four-game series split at Seattle.

The Royals dropped two of three to the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend and went the entire series without a home run while managing a total of five extra-base hits (all doubles). Kansas City is last in the majors with just 20 home runs and catcher Salvador Perez (.417) is the only player in the regular lineup with a slugging percentage over .400. Houston got its big bat back in the lineup over the weekend with the return of rookie George Springer, who homered three times while driving in a total of seven runs on Saturday and Sunday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Houston, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-2, 3.02 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-4, 2.80)

Feldman and his defense could not get on the same page on Tuesday at Los Angeles as he was charged with eight runs - three earned - on nine hits in four innings to suffer the loss. The 31-year-old has allowed 12 runs - seven earned - and 19 hits in a total of nine innings over his last two starts. Feldman lost to Kansas City on April 17, yielding five runs - four earned - on nine hits and a walk in six innings.

Ventura suffered the loss in three straight starts, though only the latest - a six-inning stint against the Chicago White Sox in which he allowed four runs - did not go down as a quality start. The Dominican Republic native allowed only one home run in his first five starts but has surrendered a total of five over the last four outings. Ventura struck out seven in as many innings at Houston on April 15 and allowed one earned run to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer has homered in each of his last three games and has hit safely in seven straight.

2. Kansas City 3B Danny Valencia (left wrist) was held out of the lineup on Sunday and is day-to-day.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has recorded multiple hits in four straight games and is 9-for-16 with four runs scored in that span.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Astros 3