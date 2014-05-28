Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros attempt to complete their first series sweep of the season when they conclude their three-game set against the host Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Houston trounced Kansas City in the series opener before extending their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 3-0 triumph on Tuesday. Collin McHugh scattered five singles over seven innings and Alex Presley went 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Astros improved to 5-4 on their 10-game road trip.

Kansas City’s power outage continued Tuesday as it failed to homer for the eighth consecutive contest. The Royals, who are last in the major leagues with 20 blasts, haven’t gone deep since Alex Gordon belted two shots on May 18 against Baltimore. Kansas City has been swept three times already in 2014, including an abbreviated two-game set at Detroit to start the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (3-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-4, 2.59)

Cosart has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts but is just 2-2 in that span. The 24-year-old lost for the first time in three outings on Thursday, when he yielded three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings at Seattle. Cosart, who is 1-3 with a 4.59 ERA on the road, will be facing Kansas City for the first time in his career.

Duffy pitched well in his first three starts after joining the rotation before getting tagged for five runs in six innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The 25-year-old is 1-3 despite allowing fewer than two runs in three of his four turns, as the Royals have scored a total of four runs in his outings. Duffy picked up a win in relief at Houston on April 16 after striking out four in two scoreless frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Two of the three series of which the Royals were swept came against Detroit, which captured a three-game set at Kansas City from May 2-4.

2. The Astros are looking to return the favor after being swept in a three-game series by the Royals at home from April 15-17.

3. Houston rookie RF George Springer has hit safely in nine consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Astros 2