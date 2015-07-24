FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Astros at Royals
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2015 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Astros at Royals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros made the first major move in advance of the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Scott Kazmir from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for a pair of minor-leaguers. Kazmir won’t have to wait to make an impression on his new club as he draws the start for the opener of a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Kazmir, who is among the American League leaders with a 2.38 ERA, was thrilled over the chance to play in his hometown with Houston, which enters the series on a four-game winning streak. “I was a huge fan of the Astros growing up, being a Texan, being from Houston,” Kazmir said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to play for the Astros.” Kansas City, which owns the best record in the American League, dropped a one-run decision at St. Louis on Thursday in a make-up game from last month. The Royals have lost six straight to the Astros and were swept in a three-game series in Houston from June 29-July 1.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Scott Kazmir (5-5, 2.38 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36)

Kazmir was superb in his first start after the All-Star break, holding Minnesota to one run over 8 1/3 innings and allaying fears after he left his previous outing due to triceps tightness. Kazmir, who has yielded more than three earned runs once in 18 starts, is 0-1 in a pair of outings versus the Royals this season. He gave up three runs in seven innings in a losing effort on June 27 to fall to 4-8 lifetime against Kansas City.

Guthrie stretched his unbeaten streak to four starts despite lasting only five innings and giving up three runs on nine hits in a no-decision at the Chicago White Sox last time out. He has pitched markedly better at home, allowing a combined 10 earned runs over his last six starts at Kauffman Stadium. Guthrie is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in six starts against the Astros, surrendering eight homers in only 39 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston clubbed seven homers in a three-game sweep of Boston, including its first walk-off blast of the season by 2B Jose Altuve on Thursday.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer is 13-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak while RF Alex Rios is 11-for-23 during his six-game string.

3. Altuve is 11-for-24 with a homer and four doubles since the All-Star break to run his hitting streak to seven games.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Royals 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.