Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros made the first major move in advance of the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Scott Kazmir from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for a pair of minor-leaguers. Kazmir won’t have to wait to make an impression on his new club as he draws the start for the opener of a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Kazmir, who is among the American League leaders with a 2.38 ERA, was thrilled over the chance to play in his hometown with Houston, which enters the series on a four-game winning streak. “I was a huge fan of the Astros growing up, being a Texan, being from Houston,” Kazmir said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to play for the Astros.” Kansas City, which owns the best record in the American League, dropped a one-run decision at St. Louis on Thursday in a make-up game from last month. The Royals have lost six straight to the Astros and were swept in a three-game series in Houston from June 29-July 1.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Scott Kazmir (5-5, 2.38 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36)

Kazmir was superb in his first start after the All-Star break, holding Minnesota to one run over 8 1/3 innings and allaying fears after he left his previous outing due to triceps tightness. Kazmir, who has yielded more than three earned runs once in 18 starts, is 0-1 in a pair of outings versus the Royals this season. He gave up three runs in seven innings in a losing effort on June 27 to fall to 4-8 lifetime against Kansas City.

Guthrie stretched his unbeaten streak to four starts despite lasting only five innings and giving up three runs on nine hits in a no-decision at the Chicago White Sox last time out. He has pitched markedly better at home, allowing a combined 10 earned runs over his last six starts at Kauffman Stadium. Guthrie is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in six starts against the Astros, surrendering eight homers in only 39 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston clubbed seven homers in a three-game sweep of Boston, including its first walk-off blast of the season by 2B Jose Altuve on Thursday.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer is 13-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak while RF Alex Rios is 11-for-23 during his six-game string.

3. Altuve is 11-for-24 with a homer and four doubles since the All-Star break to run his hitting streak to seven games.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Royals 3