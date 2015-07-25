Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros are receiving quite the offensive jolt from Jose Altuve and Preston Tucker of late. The pair looks to continue their respective hot hitting as visiting Houston vies for its eighth consecutive victory over the Kansas City Royals when the clubs continue their three-game series on Saturday.

Altuve had a run-scoring single in the Astros’ 4-0 triumph on Friday to improve to 13-for-34 with seven RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak. The diminutive star has hit safely in nine straight versus Kansas City and is 3-for-7 (.429) against Saturday starter Danny Duffy. Tucker went deep among his three hits on Friday and is 8-for-18 with four homers, six RBIs and seven runs scored in last four games. While Houston has won five in a row and six of its last seven after entering the All-Star break on six-game skid, American League Central-leading Kansas City has dropped two in a row after winning four of its previous five.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RTSW (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-4, 4.24)

Feldman experienced a rough re-introduction into the rotation last Saturday after being sidelined since late May following surgery to repair a tear in the meniscus in his right knee. The 32-year-old allowed four runs on nine hits - including two homers - in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-6 loss to Texas. Feldman looks to rebound versus Kansas City, against which he owns a 5-3 career mark with a 3.33 ERA.

Duffy has answered a four-game losing skid with three consecutive strong outings, including wins in each of his last two starts. The 26-year-old scattered four hits over six scoreless innings against Toronto on July 10 before allowing one run on six hits in eight frames of a 4-1 triumph versus the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Duffy fell to 1-2 in his career against Houston after permitting four runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-0 setback on June 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer is 14-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. The Astros have outscored the Royals by a 41-11 margin during the seven-game winning streak.

3. Royals RF Alex Rios is 11-for-26 with four doubles and six runs scored in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Royals 2