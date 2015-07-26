Preview: Astros at Royals

Dallas Keuchel looks to secure his American League-best 13th win on Sunday afternoon as the visiting Houston Astros attempt to win the rubber match of the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Keuchel, who is tied with Seattle’s Felix Hernandez atop the American League, is one victory shy of equaling Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole for the most in the majors.

Keuchel should keep tabs on Alcides Escobar, who had an RBI single in the 10th inning to give Kansas City a 2-1 triumph on Saturday. Escobar, who is 3-for-9 in the series and has 12 hits in his last nine outings, is 3-for-10 in his career versus Keuchel. While the AL Central-leading Royals snapped a seven-game losing skid to Houston while the Astros saw their five-game winning streak end on Saturday. Jose Altuve is 15-for-38 with nine runs scored and seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (12-4, 2.12 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (4-7, 5.19)

Keuchel struck out 13 and scattered two hits over seven innings in a 10-0 rout of Texas last Sunday. The 27-year-old has won four of his last five starts, including fanning seven over eight frames of a 4-0 triumph versus Kansas City on June 30. Keuchel hasn’t gotten the results away from home, posting a 3-4 mark despite a 3.34 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .226 batting average.

Ventura suffered his fourth loss in his last five decisions on Monday after allowing six runs on 10 hits in four innings of a 10-7 setback to Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old Dominican had been sent to the minors after the loss, but returned to the Royals with Jason Vargas nursing an elbow injury. Ventura has split a pair of decisions against Houston, getting blitzed for five runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss in his last meeting.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City RF Alex Rios is hitless in his last seven at-bats after collecting 11 in his previous six games.

2. Astros 1B Chris Carter is 0-for-9 in his last three contests and 2-for-30 since July 5.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas has hit safely in four straight games and seven of his last eight.

PREDICTION: Astros 2, Royals 1