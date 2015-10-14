Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros had the American League Division Series wrapped up before melting down late in Game 4 and now have to head back out on the road. The Kansas City Royals will try to carry over the momentum that saw them score seven runs in the final two innings on Monday when they host Wednesday’s decisive Game 5.

The Astros took a 6-2 lead into the eighth inning on Monday before an error by rookie shortstop Carlos Correa and a string of hits contributed to a five-run frame as the Royals took the lead. “The thing about this club is that they don’t quit,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. “They don‘t. And after giving up three runs there in the bottom of the seventh, they came in on fire. Again, like they do. ‘Come on, let’s go, good at-bats, let’s start it moving.’” Houston plans on having just about every pitcher available for Game 5 except for Game 4 starter Lance McCullers, and feels confident about its ability to bounce back. “We have just as good a chance to win Game 5 as the Royals,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “And we’re going to hop on a plane, go work out (Tuesday), and we’re going to show up ready to play in Game 5.”

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Royals RH Johnny Cueto (0-0, 6.00)

McHugh grabbed the win in Game 1 while allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. The 28-year-old yielded a pair of solo home runs to Kendrys Morales in the contest but had little trouble with the rest of the Kansas City lineup despite having to sit through a rain delay in the second inning that lasted nearly an hour. McHugh is 7-0 in his last eight starts and allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of those outings.

Cueto has not been everything for which the Royals hoped since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds prior to the trade deadline and was reached for four runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings without factoring in the decision in Game 2. The Dominican Republic native and impending free agent allowed opponents a .307 batting average in 13 regular-season starts with Kansas City and put his team in an early hole in Game 2 by allowing all four runs in the first three innings. Cueto is 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA in four career postseason starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Correa went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs in Game 4.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer homered among two hits in Game 4 after going 1-for-12 in the first three games.

3. Houston LF Colby Rasmus is 7-for-14 with four home runs, six RBIs and seven walks in five postseason games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Royals 4