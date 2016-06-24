Preview: Astros at Royals

Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel doesn't have fond memories of the last time he faced the Kansas City Royals, and the results of this season haven't exactly put a smile on his face. The reigning American League Cy Young Award recipient will look to rediscover his form on Friday as the visiting Astros carry a five-game winning streak into the opener of a three-game series versus the Royals.

Keuchel outdueled Edinson Volquez en route to winning Game 3 of the 2015 AL Division Series, but yielded a three-run homer to Kendrys Morales in the eighth inning to spell doom in the set's decisive fifth game. Morales is 8-for-20 in his career versus Keuchel and enters Friday's tilt on an eight-game hitting streak for the Royals, who had won eight of nine before dropping both contests of the World Series rematch against the New York Mets. While Kansas City enjoyed a breather in its schedule on Thursday for the second time in four days, Houston showed no signs of slowing down by posting a 20-8 mark after a sluggish start to the season. Marwin Gonzalez belted a go-ahead triple in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels and is 7-for-22 with a homer, three RBIs and five runs scored in the six games since he took over at first base.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-9, 5.32) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (7-6, 4.12)

Keuchel entered Saturday's tilt with Cincinnati with three straight losses and a 1-8 record in his previous 11 outings, but exited the contest with optimism after allowing just two runs in seven strong innings of a no-decision. While the performance thrilled the fans at Minute Maid Park, the 28-year-old hasn't been doing much on the road this season with a 2-6 mark and a gaudy 5.91 ERA. World Series MVP Salvador Perez enters Friday's contest with five homers and 22 hits in his last 13 games, but is just 1-for-12 with three strikeouts versus Keuchel.

Volquez owns a 6-0 record with a 2.70 ERA in nine career regular-season starts versus Houston, but yielded three runs and four walks in 5 2/3 innings in the Game 3 loss. The 32-year-old Dominican enters Friday's contest with a two-game winning streak, although he permitted five runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 frames of a 16-5 victory over Detroit on Saturday. Volquez would be wise to keep a keen eye on Carlos Gomez, who is 9-for-31 with three homers in his career against the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has won 12 of its last 13 home games to improve to a blistering 25-8 at Kauffman Stadium.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in five straight and 24 of his last 26 contests.

3. Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert homered in Wednesday's 4-3 setback to the Mets for his sixth hit in five games.

